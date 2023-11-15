Highlights Manchester United are targeting an experienced striker in the January transfer window to alleviate pressure on young forward Rasmus Hojlund.

The statistics show that Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Hojlund aren't producing the goods in the Premier League.

Three striker targets have been named ahead of the January transfer window, including Medhi Taremi.

Manchester United are set to target an experienced striker when the January transfer window opens, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on GIVEMESPORT on their plans, including his verdict on Porto forward Mehdi Taremi.

Erik ten Hag and his recruitment team opted to bring Rasmus Hojlund to the club to solve their problems in the centre-forward role. However, the Denmark international is still learning his trade and relying on him to produce the goods despite a lack of Premier League experience could be a huge risk.

Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford have struggled this season when deputising in Hojlund's absence as a striker, so it could be a priority for the Red Devils to recruit another forward when the winter window opens for business. Signing an experienced centre-forward that Hojlund can learn from, whilst also alleviating some of the pressure currently on the youngster's shoulders.

Rasmus Hojlund needs support in attack

Hojlund has been impressive for United in Europe, despite the Manchester club struggling as a team. However, his performances in the Premier League haven't been as successful, and the young forward is showing his lack of experience in England's top flight. Of course, Hojlund isn't entirely at fault, with the Red Devils creating minimal chances for him. The pressure of being United's main man in attack is a lot to handle, and taking some pressure off the striker could be beneficial.

Per MailOnline, Manchester United will look to bring in a forward in the upcoming January transfer window to ease the burden on Hojlund after struggling at times in the Premier League. The report names Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, and Porto centre-forward Taremi as potential targets for United. Ten Hag and his recruitment team are considering adding a more seasoned striker to their ranks when the winter window arrives.

Marcus Rashford v Rasmus Hojlund v Anthony Martial Premier League 2023/2024 Stats Player Starts Goals Assists Minutes Hojlund 8 0 0 647 Rashford 11 1 1 931 Martial 2 0 0 249 All statistics per FBRef

Martial, Rashford, and Hojlund have struggled to perform in the Premier League this season, scoring one goal between them, so it's no surprise that ten Hag is keen to bring in an additional body. United had Wout Weghorst on loan last term, offering a squad option to ten Hag despite the lack of impact he made at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils appear to be going down a similar route ahead of January.

United might not have an awful lot of money to spend in the upcoming transfer window due to the vast amount of cash they've parted ways with to bring in new players over the years. As a result, the likes of Toney and Osimhen might be out of reach, but Taremi is in the final year of his deal, so United could pick up a bargain.

Jones has suggested that there is truth to the reports that the Manchester club are considering bringing in another striker. The journalist adds that Taremi is a player that United have been a fan of for a long time and he believes he would be a smart option for ten Hag to recruit. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I do think there is truth to it. I think that the problem with it as it stands is that there really aren't that many players that are available and have the level of experience that Manchester United actually need. So if you consider that they want somebody to help bring on Hojlund but also have an edge about them and a scare factor themselves, there aren't many. I do think that Mehdi Taremi is a really good option. Manchester United have liked Taremi for a long time and I personally think he is a player that they should be looking at."

Erik ten Hag wants more than a striker

Considering their underwhelming start to the campaign, ten Hag will be hoping that he is given a hefty budget in order to reinforce his squad. Although a striker might be one of their priorities, United could strengthen in multiple positions.

Alongside a forward, the Red Devils could be forced to bring in another defender, with Raphael Varane reportedly wanting to depart when the winter window opens for business. As a result, Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio has been identified as a potential target to replace him. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to acquire a 25% stake in the club, already has a plan in place to bring the defender to Old Trafford.