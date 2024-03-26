Highlights Sean Payton told reporters that the Denver Broncos could trade up to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper has likened one of the second-tier QB prospects to Drew Brees, who excelled under Payton in New Orleans.

The similarities between the prospect and Brees indicate Denver could be competitive sooner than anticipated if they select him.

Are the Denver Broncos throwing smoke screens already?

On Monday, exactly one month from the start of the 2024 NFL Draft on April 25, Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters at the annual NFL Owners' Meetings that it was "realistic" to expect Denver to trade up from No. 12 overall.

Payton added, "it's good to be [Arizona Cardinals general manager] Monti [Ossenfort] right now," indicating his team may inquire about the big neon "Open" sign apparently attached to the No. 4 overall selection.

However, during this time of year, you can't take anything at face value. If comments from ESPN's Mel Kiper on a recent conference call discussing his latest mock draft align with Payton's thoughts, the Broncos may actually explore trading back instead once they are on the clock.

Mel Kiper Mocked Oregon's Bo Nix to Denver at No. 12 Overall

Kiper compared Nix to Payton's biggest success story

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, and J.J. McCarthy, Kiper doesn't have Oregon quarterback Bo Nix among his top-25 draft prospects; GIVEMESPORT ranked the former Duck 44th overall.

That didn't stop Kiper from projecting Nix as the 12th pick in the draft to be the Broncos' future franchise signal caller. He believes Nix will appeal to Payton because of the similarities he shares with former New Orleans Saints and future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees.

I think Sean Payton will see a lot of Drew Brees in Box Nix. I just went on a hunch... you're in a division with Mahomes and Herbert... in the AFC with Josh [Allen], Lamar and Burrow. You've got to get a quarterback... whether Sean sees [the comp to Drew Brees] or not, I don't know.

As much as Payton may desire a move up for one of the top three quarterback prospects, it doesn't make sense logistically. Denver took the largest dead cap hit in NFL history by cutting Russell Wilson earlier this offseason and has no second-round pick to help facilitate a jump into the top-three.

Nix could be taken at No. 12, but he's far from guaranteed to even be selected in the first round at this stage of the offseason. As a result, Denver could slide down the draft board some, pick up an additional pick or two, and still net Nix. GIVEMESPORT's latest mock draft has Nix landing with the Los Angeles Rams at No. 52, so Payton and company seemingly have a lot of wiggle room if they want to land Nix.

Doing this, tanking the 2024 season, and earning a top-five selection next year would appear to be the smart play long-term, especially if Nix can even slightly resemble Brees at the NFL level.

Nix is Similar to Brees in Many Ways

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brees got to New Orleans and began working with Payton, he played in a combined 100 games in college at Purdue and as a professional for the San Diego Chargers. Nix obviously has no NFL experience, but he did suit up as a five-year starter in college, splitting his time between the Ducks and Auburn Tigers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix may not have all the physical tools of his draft prospect contemporaries, but he certainly has one thing over them: experience. Nix started 61 games across his five-year collegiate career, more than any other QB in FBS history.

Dating back to his days as the New York Giants offensive coordinator, Payton has always preferred working with quarterbacks who have gone through the trials and tribulations that a game, season, and career can provide. Like Brees, Nix has that too.

Nix had some ups-and-downs at Auburn, where some believed he was the prodigal son meant to lead them back to a championship (his father played there in college). He weathered the storm and moved to Oregon to put up record-setting numbers. Brees, after overcoming the dislocated shoulder he suffered in his final game as a Charger, signed with the Saints and became one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. Adversity breeds a competitive spirit, and both signal callers have that in spades.

Both Brees and Nix came to be known for almost unparalleled accuracy. Brees led the league in completion percentage six different times, has the single-season record for completion percentage (74.4% in 2018) and is second only to Joe Burrow (68.0%) in career completion percentage (67.7%).

In 2023, Nix set the FBS record for single-season completion percentage (77.5%) while throwing 45 touchdown passes and only three interceptions. He also absorbed just five sacks on nearly 500 dropbacks, demonstrating an innate awareness of checkdown options and great pocket presence.

Brees vs. Nix Pre-Draft Measurables Category Brees Nix Height 6'0" 6'2" Weight 213 lbs 214 lbs Hand Size 10.25" 10.13" Arm Length 31" 31.88" College Starts 45 61

The comparison gets even crazier when you dive into the physical stature of both players. According to Kiper, the just under 6-foot-1 Brees and 6-foot-2 Nix have "very similar hand size", and are each about 215 lbs.

With the importance of quarterbacks in this modern age, Nix could come off the board sooner than Brees, who was the 32nd overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft. No matter where he goes, he'll have a monumental mountain to climb to even rival Brees' production and all-time status. But if he and Payton can link up, there's no telling what magic could be created in the Mile High City.

Source: Mel Kiper (via The Athletic)

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.