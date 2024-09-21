Key Takeaways Recently, the two-high safety look has been utilized far more frequently by NFL defenses, and the league's offenses have found it difficult to attack.

On Thursday, NFL analyst Mel Kiper suggested that to combat this, the league should outlaw the coverage entirely.

If the NFL were ever to seriously consider that proposal, they'd be making a bad decision.

In the NFL , you could certainly make the argument that the game is much easier for the offense than it is for the defense.

With rules like the new hip-drop tackle ban, the ever-expanding rule when it comes to roughing the passer, and a litany of other violations, playing defense at the professional level comes with a lot more caution than the players on the offensive side of the ball have to worry about.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even though the hip-drop tackle occurred in just 0.5% of all tackles during the 2023 season, the NFL still banned it this past offseason.

And yet, with the two-high safeties formation, essentially a 'cover 2', defenses around the NFL have finally found a way to start limiting the scoring of their opposing offenses. They've been so successful with this coverage, that ESPN's Mel Kiper recently suggested the league should ban the coverage altogether, requiring safeties to line up closer to the line of scrimmage:

For a few reasons, that would be a terrible policy if actually implemented.

Cover 2 Might be Hard to Beat, But Banning It Is Entirely Unfair

Poor offensive design and execution have made it hard for teams to beat Cover 2

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If you watch the average NFL game and pay close attention to the coverages defenses are running, you'll find that it's most often going to be Cover 1 or Cover 3. A two-high look, which is Cover 2, doesn't get utilized as much as those first two options.

The main reason for that has to do with the running game. To put it simply, an extra safety lining up deeper in the secondary means there's one less defender near the line of scrimmage. This makes it easier for offenses to run the ball. However, you can't run the ball every play, and especially in down and distance situations, we've seen defenses opt to play Cover 2 more often.

There are two glaring, potential reasons here as to why the average offense can't outsmart a cover two. The first is lackluster offensive line play, and the second is coaching. With the immense talent on the defensive side of the ball in today's age, these offensive weaknesses have become much more apparent.

One method that works the best to beat a Cover 2 is to establish a ground game, and throw the ball deep off of that. However, both of those require a good offensive line. At the moment, we're seeing a massive lack of depth on offensive lines across the league. Most teams without elite running backs simply aren't able to establish a running game consistently.

When a defense knows they can already stop the run, they're not going to bring one of those safeties back towards the line of scrimmage.

So, the only other option here is to throw deep. However, the lack of depth on an offensive line will foil that plan as well. The routes that will consistently break Cover 2 apart are mostly long, deep routes that take time to develop. These include seam routes, corners and digs, which force a safety to choose between different receivers in their own zone, and take advantage of the massive holes that will be available against the coverage.

You've got to have time in the pocket for that to happen, though. If you can't establish the run, and don't have enough time to pick the coverage apart, defenses will be more than happy to rely on their pass rushers to get in the backfield, while putting their safeties back in coverage.

Since many quarterbacks nowadays don't have as much time in the pocket, checkdowns are becoming a larger and larger part of the norm. When a defense lines up in a Cover 2, more offenses are content to throw bubble screens, running back screens and other plays designed to get the ball out of their quarterbacks' hands quickly, because they just aren't able to sit in the pocket and pick apart a defense consistently.

In reality, this is a scheme that can be beat. Good offensive line play combined with good quarterback play can beat a Cover 2 without much trouble. Take this play for example. The San Francisco 49ers begin this play with two-high safeties. Good pass protection, and a beautiful throw from Sam Darnold show exactly how this coverage can be beaten.

Perhaps most importantly, though, a ban of Cover 2 just isn't fair. It gets harder to play defense in the NFL every year, and by banning an entire defensive formation, the league would be making a massive mistake.

Giving teams an 'out' because they don't coach or play well enough to beat a coverage that absolutely can be beat is a weak move. What's the point in coaching a defense, and executing that strategy well if it's going to be banned because it's too dominant?

Mel Kiper has been right many times during his career as an analyst. This is not one of those times.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.