Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is still yet to sign on the dotted line in terms of a new contract at Anfield, with fans growing increasingly concerned over his long-term future on Merseyside - but Sky Sports presenter Melissa Reddy claims that it is 'evident' that Salah 'really wants to stay' under Arne Slot, with there being an 'anticipation' that the Egyptian will be able to sign a new deal before it is too late.

Salah signed a three-year extension back in 2022, which means that his contract is set to run out in the summer - and despite one of his best seasons so far for Liverpool, the club have yet to tie him down for the long-term, alongside other stars Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sky Sports: Salah 'Expectant' of Agreeing New Deal

The Egyptian has huge love for the Reds and that is expected to continue

Salah's run of 15 goals in just 21 games this season - including 13 in the Premier League already - has him on course for his second-best season in a red shirt, following his debut season where he notched 44 goals in just 52 games under Jurgen Klopp.

That, in particular, has seen Liverpool fans crying out for the star to sign a new contract on Merseyside - especially after Salah’s comments suggesting that he was ‘more out than in’ at Liverpool due to talks failing to take off.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 1st Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.9 =1st Shots Per Game 3.4 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.77 1st

But Reddy believes that Salah is now focused on staying under Slot, having verbalised his reason - with the forward having ‘no intention’ of signing a pre-contract with an overseas team at the turn of the year. Reddy said:

“The huge talking point away from the pitch has been over the contract situations of the three core players - Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Now, my information has been quite consistent in that talks remain ongoing. They’re positive, they’re respectful and Liverpool want to do right by the players, and the club themselves. “It’s been quite evident that Salah and Van Dijk really want to stay. They’ve made that clear, they verbalised that and I think, possibly on their side, there’s been a bit of frustration that it’s taken so long to reach an agreement. “But the anticipation is that there will be one, that both players will remain at the club. The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different because he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him and some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d’Or is very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet. “All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from January 1. The feeling and sense I get from Salah and Virgil [Van Dijk] is that they have no intention to do that.”

Salah Imperative To Liverpool Title Hopes

The forward has had one of the better seasons of his career

Liverpool are the only side to have won all five of their games in the Champions League, and despite a draw with Newcastle United in midweek alongside their game against Everton being called off on Saturday, they remain four points clear of second-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 59 goals in 103 games for Egypt.

Salah, alongside Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, will be imperative to their chances of success - and if they do win trophies this season, the onus will be on them to deliver in the future.

