Trent Alexander-Arnold has doubled down on refusing to go public with his contract situation at Liverpool amid speculation growing over his future. His current deal expires next summer, and there's still no indication of whether he's staying put at Anfield or moving on.

The 26-year-old's contract expires in June 2025, and he's been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. He's been with his boyhood club his entire career, but there are fears among fans that he'll leave Merseyside.

Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in Arne Slot's side this season, putting in excellent performances at right-back. He's helped the Reds surge to the top of the Premier League and lead the UEFA Champions League table.

However, Alexander-Arnold isn't the only Liverpool star whose contract runs out next summer. Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's deals are also up, and the club are under pressure to get all three tied down to new deals.

Salah controversially made public his contract situation earlier this month when he suggested he was 'more out than in' because of talks over a new deal stalling. Alexander-Arnold isn't willing to go down this route regarding negotiations over an extension and instead wants to keep such information behind closed doors.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 2024-25 Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 18 0 4

Alexander-Arnold on Keeping His Contract Situation Private

The Liverpool vice-captain isn't willing to reveal his future

Alexander-Arnold spoke to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy before Liverpool clashed with Fulham at Anfield today (December 14). He touched on several subjects, hailing his club's form this season and saying they can beat anyone in world football.

The 33-cap England international was pressed on his contract situation and gave nothing away:

"I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public - and this one won't be either."

Alexander-Arnold's last contract extension came in January 2019 when he signed a new long-term deal with the Merseysiders. He debuted for the Reds at senior level in 2016, aged 19, and has gone on to win eight major trophies, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/12/2024.