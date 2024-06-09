Highlights Draft Purdue's Zach Edey, who outperformed Donovan Clingan.

Sign Mo Bamba in free agency to strengthen frontcourt rotation.

Trade Brandon Clarke for Malcolm Brogdon to enhance backcourt rotation.

The Memphis Grizzlies considered the 2023-24 campaign to be akin to a 'gap year,' as Ja Morant's 25-game suspension all but ended their season before it began. When the injuries began piling up, it was as if the basketball gods had mercifully taken away the angst that would have accompanied them during their battle to reach the NBA playoffs.

Instead of frustration, the Grizzlies were allowed to feel optimism, and even joy. This isn't because the Grizzlies don't want to win an NBA championship; that couldn't be any further from the truth. However, because of their 'next man up' mentality, players like GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr. were able to shine in unexpected ways. Indeed, they played so well, that their spot in next season's rotation is all but cemented.

Nonetheless, the Grizzlies still have work to do if they want to regain their momentum, and it starts with the offseason.

Who the Grizzlies Can Take in NBA Draft

The best center in the draft might be the two-time AP Player of the Year

The No. 9 pick is a godsend for a franchise that needs to replace a starting center and for an affordable price. Which is why, with the ninth overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Grizzlies select Purdue center Zach Edey.

Frankly, while UConn’s Donovan Clingan may be the second center to go off the board behind Perth's Alexandre Sarr, he isn’t better than a couple of centers that are projected to be drafted after him. Edey, a two-time AP Player of the Year, dominated Clingan in the NCAA Championship Game.

Indiana’s Kel’el Ware is the only college center prospect averaging at least 1.5 blocks per game and shooting above 37 percent from three. Furthermore, Clingan averaged 22.5 minutes per game in 2023-24, which should lead to questions about his stamina. For reference, Edey (32.0) and Ware (32.2) both played about 1.5 times as many minutes as Clingan.

Statistical Comparison, Per 36 Minutes (2023-24) Player PPG RPG BPG FG% FT% FTAr Donovan Clingan 20.8 11.8 3.9 63.9% 58.3% .478 Zach Edey 28.4 13.7 2.4 62.3% 71.1% .809

Right now, Clingan — like teammate Stephon Castle — seems to be riding the wave of a National Championship win. That shouldn’t stop the Grizzlies from looking through the confetti though. If they do, they’ll find that Edey fits their team needs more, while also noting that Clingan was severely outplayed by the Toronto native.

2024 NBA Combine Results Player Vertical 3/4 Court Sprint Shuttle Run Lane Agility Donovan Clingan 29.0 inches 3.46 seconds 3.38 seconds 12.06 seconds Zach Edey 31.5 inches 3.42 seconds 3.01 seconds 11.19 seconds

At the offensive end, Edey’s screen-setting allows Memphis to pick up right where they left off with Steven Adams. It’s not a sexy part of the game, but screen assists are a major aspect of the Grizzlies’ success, with Morant exploding off of and Desmond Bane getting clean looks from them.

He’s also going to generate a lot of points and fouls inside with his size and aggressiveness. With Memphis ranking 30th in two-point conversions (25.3) and 19th in free-throw attempts per game (21.0) in 2023-24, they certainly won’t mind that.

Speaking of getting inside the paint, Edey will make a lot of would-be scorers think twice at 7-foot-5 and 299 pounds. They can deploy him in drop schemes, allowing other players to stay home or gamble, knowing he’s there to clean up.

On the boards, Edey’s physical profile allows him to dominate on the offensive and defensive glass. As the Grizzlies ranked 27th in defensive rebounds (31.7 per game) in 2023-24, they’ll need plenty of the latter.

Free Agency Targets for the Grizzlies

Mo Bamba complements the Grizzlies' frontcourt rotation well

In free agency, the Grizzlies could continue fortifying their frontcourt. Even if Memphis were to draft Edey, they could choose to bring him off the bench behind Jaren Jackson Jr., starting GG Jackson at power forward. However, despite the elder Jackson’s shot-blocking instincts, he’s not a true center. He’s a stretch-big who so happens to be a great rim-protector.

With that said, the Grizzlies also need another off-ball shooter. As of now, Luke Kennard is their only bonafide off-ball threat, and his $14 million contract expires next offseason. Armed with the $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception, Memphis likely won’t be signing the next Ray Allen. Nonetheless, there are a few free agents who could help in that department.

Complementary Big Men (2023-24 Stats, Per 36 Minutes) PPG RPG BPG 3P% Jaren Jackson Jr. 25.2 6.2 1.8 32.0% GG Jackson II 20.4 5.7 0.7 35.7% Mo Bamba 12.3 11.6 2.9 39.1%

Ultimately, the Grizzlies’ decision will be dictated by their budget and the available free agents. With that said, there are more viable free agent centers they can sign for the MLE than three-point specialists. In complementing their center corps, they’ll need an athletic big man who rebounds well, and can score efficiently.

This leads them to Mo Bamba. Bamba’s boyish face looks like he never ages, so it may be hard to picture him as such, but the 26-year-old is now a six-year NBA veteran. Although he hasn’t mastered the art of stoicism, he’s a valuable player when he’s on the court, hitting threes and throwing back shots like he was on a cruise to Monaco.

Trade Targets for the Grizzlies

Malcolm Brogdon solidifies Memphis's backcourt rotation

The Grizzlies could still use another three-point threat. In acquiring that specialist, Memphis would be willing to move players like John Konchar, Ziaire Williams, and Jake LaRavia. However, one man’s trash isn’t always another man’s treasure. In order to acquire a player they find valuable, they’ll have to give up a prized possession.

The easiest solution would be to move Brandon Clarke. A solid second unit scorer, Clarke has averaged at least 10 points per game every season of his career. Though he’s not the most durable player, there are a number of teams that could relish that reliability.

The Portland Trail Blazers, who ranked 20th in bench points (32.4 per game) in 2023-24, are one such team. Ironically, the best solution for the Blazers could be to move former Sixth Man of the Year, Malcolm Brogdon.

Memphis Grizzlies - Portland Trail Blazers Trade Parameters Memphis Grizzlies receive Malcolm Brogdon Kris Murray Portland Trail Blazers receive Brandon Clarke Ziaire Williams Jake LaRavia 2026 First-Round Pick

Portland’s forward rotation is the weak link of their roster. Jerami Grant is productive but an average iso scorer. Neither Toumani Camara, Kris Murray, nor Jabari Walker are true scoring threats. Indeed, Murray and Walker are replacement-level players thus far in their young careers.

Getting Clark legitimately elevates their ceiling, even if incrementally. If the Grizzlies offer Clarke and a future first-round pick for Brogdon, the rebuilding Blazers may just take the deal.

Of course, if the Grizzlies hold onto Derrick Rose or Marcus Smart, they could end up with a backcourt logjam of their own. Still, Brogdon’s off-ball shooting and Rose shooting 37.2 percent from three over the past four seasons allow them to complement Smart or Morant in the backcourt. Furthermore, Brogdon and Smart’s physical tools and defensive versatility allow them to guard either wing spot.