Highlights The Memphis Grizzlies are facing multiple injuries, including de facto starting point guard Marcus Smart being out for three-to-five weeks thanks to a sprained left foot.

The team has struggled defensively when Smart is off the court, and the injuries are making it difficult for them to perform well overall.

Coach Taylor Jenkins expressed frustration with the officiating in a recent game, indicating potential frustrations and concerns within the team.

The Memphis Grizzlies were dealt another major blow on Friday when it was revealed that de facto starting point guard Marcus Smart would be out for three-to-five weeks as a result of a sprained left foot. Smart joins a growing list of players who are dealing with bumps and bruises for the 3-9 Grizz.

The injury occurred earlier this week during a blowout loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. And to that point, Smart had been fitting in relatively well with his new team. Across his first 11 games in a Grizzlies uniform, the 29-year-old is averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per contest with shooting splits of 42.9/29.5/81.0. Meanwhile, Memphis has been 3.8 points per 100 possessions better defensively when he has been on the court.

Under normal circumstances, the Grizzlies could probably be counted on to at least tread water with Smart out of commission. Alas, Memphis is hardly operating under normal circumstances here in 2023-24. And with each successive blow on the court and/or on the injury front, the club moves perilously closer to letting go of the rope before the campaign really even gets going.

Things looked rough for the Grizzlies when Ja Morant was suspended; they're much worse now

The biggest question facing the Grizzlies coming into the season was whether or not they'd be able to keep themselves in the race while All-Star Ja Morant served his 25-game suspension for brandishing a firearm (on camera, no less) on two separate occasions earlier this year. So far, the answer appears to be a resounding no, and with the majority of Morant's suspension still yet to be served, things could get a whole lot worse for Memphis before they even have a chance of getting better.

What's more: the aforementioned injuries have come so frequently and severely that the club will no doubt continue to scuffle even when he returns.

Starting center Steven Adams has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to the PCL injury he suffered back in January. Meanwhile, fellow big man Brandon Clarke may not play, either, after tearing his Achilles tendon back in March. Based on their 2022-23 numbers, that's a combined 18.6 points, 17.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per contest that's missing from the Grizzlies' lineup. Meanwhile, Derrick Rose, Xavier Tillman and Luke Kennard have been banged-up, too.

Consequently, the Grizzlies find themselves sitting in the No. 28 spot league-wide in offensive rating (107.9), 29th in true shooting percentage (53.9), 18th in rebounding percentage (49.0) and 23rd in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.65). Transcendent though he may be, it's difficult to envision Morant altering the team's trajectory enough to fully right that level of wrong.

Are the cracks starting to show with coach Taylor Jenkins?

Memphis Grizzlies Under Taylor Jenkins W L % 2019-20 34 39 46.6 2020-21 38 34 52.8 2021-22 56 26 68.3 2023-23 51 31 62.2 2023-24 2 9 18.2

Players and/or coaches railing against the officiating is nothing new in the NBA, but the passion with which Grizzlies play-caller Taylor Jenkins railed against the officials following a 127-121 home loss to the Utah Jazz earlier this month could be a sign of frustrations boiling over as his team veers rapidly toward lost-season territory. In a word, he was blistering in his appraisal of what went down that night.

"Saddle up," Jenkins said to open his postgame presser, via ESPN. "One of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen. Record it. I'm fine with it. F*****g atrocious."

Added Jenkins: "Our team is competing their ass off, and this is what happens? The interactions right now with the officials — complete disrespect. I know what's coming. It's unbelievable, the looks on the faces when I'm trying to engage in conversation to defend our guys that are busting their tail right now."

Jenkins was ultimately fined $25,000 for his public criticism of the officials.

Read more: ‘Huge concern’ for Memphis Grizzlies after Ja Morant suspension