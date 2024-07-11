Highlights Ja Morant's return changes the Memphis Grizzlies' dynamic, allowing them to compete for the title.

For the three seasons before their injury-riddled, drama-filled 2023-24 campaign, NBA fans may forget that the Memphis Grizzlies were one of the main ascending franchises in the league. Complete with young talent, a blossoming superstar, and a culture of toughness and heart instilled by head coach Taylor Jenkins, Memphis was an extremely tough squad to beat.

After several incidents involving Ja Morant derailed their 2022-23 season, Memphis hoped to stave off his 25-game suspension from yet another problem caused by the star's off-court behavior to start 2023-24. However, after just nine games, Morant lost his year to a shoulder injury that required surgery, effectively ending the Grizzlies' chances before they ever got going.

Fortunately, all of that appears to be behind Morant and Memphis, setting them up to be the title contender they had been building for half a decade before it got interrupted. After a wasted 2023-24, the Grizzlies are ready to return with a vengeance, and the league should be on notice.

Morant's Return Changes Everything For Memphis

He was approaching superstardom before injuries and drama derailed his career

Among all the noise surrounding Ja Morant and his off-court troubles, as well as the injury that cost him an entire year of NBA relevancy, it is easy for basketball fans to forget that he is not just one of the most exciting players in league history, but was ascending towards true superstardom.

Viewers know Morant for his spectacular poster dunks, superhuman athletic gifts, and lightning-quick downhill attacks, but he was bordering on being a top-10 player before he went on hiatus. He received MVP votes in each of 2021-22 and 2022-23, was an All-NBA second teamer in 2021-22, and led the Grizzlies to back-to-back second seeds in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

Morant did all this as the only elite primary initiator on the Grizzlies, a squad that generally prioritized defense and toughness over acquiring offensive skills to help their star point guard. However, Desmond Bane was ascending alongside Morant as time went on, and continued his excellent play without him in 2023-24, averaging 23.7 points per game on 58.9 percent true shooting.

With Bane as a perfect running mate because of his two-way, off-ball marksmanship playstyle, Morant is poised to return and lead the deep Memphis squad back to the top of the NBA. Having their floor general back will completely change life for their offense, as he is possibly the best advantage creator in the league and is a gifted passer out of those advantages.

Morant's ability to toast defenders off the dribble and attract help in the paint to create opportunities for his teammates is perhaps the most important skill a guard can have, and he will transform the Grizzlies' offense into respectability once again. This, combined with their excellent defense and dominance in physical areas of the game, should lift Memphis to their former standards.

Morant's Value (2021-22 to 2023-24) Record With Record Without PPG APG ORTG With vs. Without 82-45 (53-Win Pace) 52-67 (36-Win Pace) 26.7 7.5 115.5 vs 110.7 (+4.8)

Memphis Was One Of The League's Best In The Two Previous Seasons

Grizzlies owned the 4th-best record over that timespan

Although Memphis has experienced little playoff success in the past few years, it was more a product of the natural path to the contention that rebuilding squads must take than anything about their future limitations as a team. They only won one series in three trips to the postseason, but were competitive in their defeats in 2021-22 and 2022-23, going six games with the eventual champion Golden State Warriors and Conference-Finalist L.A. Lakers in back-to-back years.

These losses were more a lesson about what Memphis needed to improve to truly compete for the Larry O'Brien trophy in the future, and they have addressed some of these issues despite Morant's absence in a lost season.

With that said, it is important to note that the Grizzlies were at the top of the NBA for two straight campaigns, at least in the regular season. Posting 56 and 51 wins, their 107-57 record ranked fourth in the league in that span, and the Grizzlies showed signs of dominance behind their big three of Morant, Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. .

Grizzlies' Sneaky Success (2021-22 to 2022-23) Wins Playoff Wins NRTG DRTG ORTG 107 (4th) 8 (t-8th) +4.8 (3rd) 110.1 (3rd) 114.9 (8th)

Capturing the West's second seed in consecutive years is no small feat, and there is no reason Memphis shouldn't return to at least that quality of play heading into 2024-25, if not reach a whole new level.

Grizzlies Have More Weapons Than Their Previous Teams

Some new options emerged in 2023-24

As mentioned before, Memphis had clear flaws they needed to address to become true contenders, and they learned that quickly in their playoff defeats. Memphis simply needed more offensive skill, both on and off the ball, to support Morant and finish the opportunities he created for others.

Their halfcourt offense was pretty mediocre in 2021-22 and 2022-23, despite the incredible records that their stellar defense carried them to. It got even worse in their postseason games, proving to be too big of an issue to escape superior teams.

The Grizzlies should be vastly improved offensively for two reasons: their core three players have consistently improved on that side of the ball for their entire careers (and are all still young), and they have added several pieces to supplement Morant, Bane, and Jackson.

Their wasted 2023-24 season was disappointing, but the silver lining is that it allowed several players to emerge as future rotation guys, if not more. GG Jackson II , Vince Williams Jr. ., and Santi Aldama showed a ton of promise as perimeter options to support Morant, while the addition of Marcus Smart gives Memphis another two-way off-ball player in the backcourt.

Rookie Zach Edey is another guy with a ton of potential to be a valuable offensive contributor and should fit well within Memphis' grit-and-grind system.

Grizzlies' Projected 2024-25 Rotation Player PPG TS% MPG Morant 26.2 55.7% 31.9 Bane 23.7 58.9% 34.4 Jackson Jr. 22.5 55.2% 32.2 Smart 14.5 55.2% 30.3 Jackson 14.6 55.4% 25.7 Williams 10.0 59.7% 27.6 Aldama 10.7 53.9% 26.5 Clarke 11.3 54.8% 22.3 Rose 8.0 54.0% 16.6

*Lists 2023-24 Stats for every player besides Morant (2022-23)

The Grizzlies should now have a reliable eight-to-ten-man rotation on opening night, a big improvement over their previously top-heavy offensive formula that relied too much on Morant and Bane to create all their buckets. Memphis is a scary team for everyone else heading into 2024-25.