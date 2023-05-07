Dillon Brooks’ NBA career may be in jeopardy as current team may not resign him, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Dillon Brooks has received a lot of media attention during the 2022-23 NBA season, mainly for his cheap-shot ‘non-basketball plays’, and his chatter off-the-court.

The 6’6 small forward out of Baylor was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies back in 2017. He has since spent five seasons with the team where he has career averages of 14.5 points to go with 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.7 minutes per game during the regular season.

However, this season Brooks has seemingly focused more on talking the talk towards his opponents than playing the game of basketball - but only when his team have been winning.

Most recently, it was his public trolling of LeBron James during the Grizzlies’ first-round exit to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Brooks said LeBron James was old and was not giving him a hard task of guarding him.

James chose to let his play do the talking, leading the Lakers to three victories in four games after Brooks’ media interview. Brooks’ response was to decline interview requests for the rest of the series, costing him tens of thousands of dollars in the process.

At the end of this season, Brooks becomes a free-agent, and this off-the-court behaviour seems to have made up the Grizzlies’ mind about resigning him during this offseason. He is looking more likely to not be a part of the Memphis Grizzlies going forward.

What has Medina said about Brooks’ behaviour?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Medina said: “It was very clear that the trash talk took center stage, where first it was about him casting attention on himself, but then he didn't take ownership of it… He wound up getting more wrapped up in his trash talk and being the focus, than the game.”

“If you're going to be a villain in today's NBA, you’ve got to play the part. It was very disappointing. I thought it was a bush league move that he skipped post-game interviews after the three losses that the Grizzlies experienced.”

Are the Memphis Grizzlies to blame?

Medina went on to highlight that Dillon Brooks wasn’t the only member on the team whose behaviour off-the-court was criticized around the NBA, and said: “The Memphis Grizzlies certainly aren't blameless, as they've enabled this kind of behavior from Dillon Brooks, as well as across the board.”

This was perhaps in reference to the behaviour of 2x all-star Ja Morant, who was suspended for eight games without pay for “conduct detrimental to the league”, after posting a video on Instagram of him brandishing a gun at a nightclub in Denver.

Will Dillon Brooks be in the NBA next season?

When asked about whether there was any chance of Brooks returning to Memphis for next season, Medina went on to say: “While there still is time from now until free agency, it seems like the writing on the wall is that he won't be coming back.”

This offseason, it will be interesting to see if any team in the league is willing to gamble on Brooks and pick him up during free-agency. Although has shown he can be a good defender, and can make some shots when needed, his conduct off of the basketball court may ultimately have cost him his career and his future in the NBA.