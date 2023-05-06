Memphis Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks has been criticised for focusing more on his trash-talk than his play on the court, NBA writer Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT.

This season’s NBA agitator, Dillon Brooks, has drawn a lot of attention for his hard fouls, dirty hits, and most recently, trolling LeBron James by calling him old and saying: “I poke bears. I don’t respect no one until they come and give me 40”.

This remark came back around full circle as the Memphis Grizzlies bounced out of the playoffs in Game 6 of their series vs the #7 seed Los Angeles Lakers, in which Memphis lost 125-85 - a score margin of 40 points.

In Game 3 of the series between the Grizzlies and the Lakers, Brooks was ejected after picking up a flagrant 2 foul just 9 seconds into the second half, after appearing to punch the Lakers’ LeBron James in the groin area when going in for a steal in the backcourt.

Since then, there has been a lot of debate on whether players around the league respect Dillon Brooks due to him making many ‘cheap-shot fouls’ and non-basketball plays.

What did Medina have to say on Dillon Brooks being respected by his peers?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, NBA writer Mark Medina said: “I don't think Dillon Brooks is respected really much at all around the NBA. He’s not the first player or the last player to be a trash talker. There is a value in that. But I think that players around the league view that differently.”

“It started when he made that cheap shot foul against Gary Payton II during the playoffs last year against the Golden State Warriors. I think that Steve Kerr hit it on the head that Dillon Brooks broke the code with not making a basketball play. Not making a basketball play while a player is in mid-air is where a player is incredibly vulnerable.”

Trash talk as a priority over game play

When comparing Brooks to other well-known trash talkers in the NBA, where the likes of Draymond Green spring to mind, Medina highlighted the contrast between other players who trash talk, and Dillon Brooks, who appeared to let his play on the court take a backseat over the words that came out of his mouth.

Medina said: “Some of these players fulfil that job description with focusing on the game first and the trash talk second. He seemed to focus on the trash talk first, and then the game second. In fairness to Dillon Brooks, he has been a good defensive player. From time to time can make some shots. But as he showed during the playoffs, he became almost a non-factor.”

What’s next for Dillon Brooks?

It is likely that Brooks’ Game 6 appearance will be his last in a Memphis Grizzlies uniform.

As a free agent this offseason, Brooks is rumored to have been told by the Memphis Grizzlies, who drafted him back in 2017, that they will not be bringing him back to the team ‘under any circumstances’, leaving his NBA career in jeopardy.

It is unclear whether any NBA teams will be interested in taking on a character such as Brooks due to the distraction he can be both on and off the court, but only time will tell if his chapter in the NBA has come to a close.