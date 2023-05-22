Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant needs to take accountability after being suspended by his team, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport.

Memphis Grizzlies news - Ja Morant suspension

Morant was suspended for eight games by the league earlier this year for posting a video of him in a nightclub with a gun in his hand. After talking with Commissioner Adam Silver, Morant said he knew what he did wrong, and it wouldn't happen again.

However, after the Grizzlies were eliminated from the playoffs, Morant went on Instagram Live and again had a gun in his hand.

Since then, Memphis suspended him indefinitely and the NBA is still investigating the matter, with NBA writer Mark Medina believing Silver needs to draw a line in the sand.

Mark Medina - Ja Morant needs to take accountability

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Medina said: "I think at this point, it's time for [Adam Silver] to draw the line in the sand. He already had direct conversations with Ja Morant and the league and the players' union and the Grizzlies. They've already been supportive with trying to get him the counseling that he needs. Now it's about him taking accountability and ownership but unfortunately, he hasn't done enough of that."

Morant's future is uncertain

Ja Morant is one of the best players in the NBA but his future with the Memphis Grizzlies and in the NBA is cloudy at this time, due to the two videos with the guns.

Morant was given a lifeline by Adam Silver when he was only suspended for eight games earlier this year. Yet, after posting the second video mere months later, it's almost certain this punishment will be much worse for the guard.

Right after the second video, Memphis suspended him indefinitely and Morant is currently waiting for the punishment from the NBA. If Medina is right, Silver will throw the book at the guard and draw a clear line in the sand that any NBA player posting a video with a gun is not tolerated.

Morant is currently 23 years old and is under contract until 2028 as the five-year deal he just signed, worth $194m, kicks in next season. The guard is a two-time NBA All-Star and won the Rookie of the Year in 2020. In his career, he is averaging 22.4 PPG and 7.4 assists per game and has been a key factor in the Grizzlies' turnaround since they drafted him second overall in 2019.

As of right now, there is no word on when Adam Silver will announce the suspension for Ja Morant.