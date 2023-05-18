Ja Morant has been suspended indefinitely by the Memphis Grizzlies, but NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that the NBA should sideline him for the entire of the 2023-24 season.

NBA latest news - Ja Morant

Back in March, Morant went on Instagram Live and showed himself in a nightclub holding a gun. After an investigation, which found out that the gun did not belong to Morant, the NBA suspended the Memphis Grizzlies guard for eight games. Colorado authorities also didn't find enough evidence to charge the NBA All-Star.

Following his suspension, Ja Morant said he took the incident seriously and learned from it. Yet, not even three months later, Morant shared another video of him in a car holding a gun which shocked the NBA world. Immediately, the Memphis Grizzlies suspended him and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he was shocked when he saw the video.

As of right now, the NBA has yet to hand down the punishment on Morant, but Medina believes it should be a full season.

Mark Medina - Morant should be suspended for an entire season

"Well, Ja Morant's got to grow up," Medina said to GiveMeSport. "He already received some benefit of the doubt from the NBA and from the Memphis Grizzlies, when he first recorded the Instagram Live video of him showing a gun in the nightclub. And at that point, there was a lot of criticism, rightfully so, against the League, against the Grizzlies, that the punishment wasn't severe enough - he only served an eight-game suspension.

"Then you fast forward after that, the Grizzlies lost the first round to the Lakers, he talked after the series is over about how off-the-court behavior really hurts the team and that he's got to be a better leader. Then it's only a few weeks later that he records another video - the NBA has to come down hard on this punishment," Medina continued.

"I think that it goes without saying it's going to be a lot more severe than it was the first time. But I am curious what the level of severity of it is. I think that he should be suspended for the entire season next year. Now does the NBA come that hard? Adam Silver isn't known for being a real tough Commissioner with the players. He likes to be more collaborative with the players," Medina added about Morant's suspension.

What is the NBA's stance on Ja Morant?

Currently, the NBA says they will be investigating the matter and a suspension will likely be dealt with soon.

However, with the NBA in the off-season, the league doesn't have to rush their investigation as Adam Silver has plenty of time to come up with the right punishment, which Medina believes is a full 82-game suspension.

It would be interesting to discover how that affects Morant's livelihood. His contract is worth $195m, and he's due to take home $33.5m next season.