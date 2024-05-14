Highlights The Grizzlies need to add size down low to compete with top big men in the league like Jokic and Davis.

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the league’s sleeping giants. After a year of inactivity due to their franchise player getting suspended and a slew of injuries hitting their roster at the worst possible time, the Grizzlies are primed to be competitive once more next season.

For the most part, the Grizzlies are pretty set for the upcoming season. Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. will still lead the charge for them on both ends of the floor, while Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and GG Jackson are expected to chip in as key players for an expected playoff run. They are one of the teams in the lottery who are expected to trade their picks for a more established piece.

For the case of this exercise, let us say the Grizzlies opt to keep their picks and bolster their roster with fresh talent out of the draft. Who are their best bets to help them with their upcoming revenge tour?

9th Pick

Donovan Clingan, C - UConn

The Grizzlies' current roster calls for them to outrun teams with their speed, athleticism, and youth. As advantageous as this may be during the regular season, they still need some beef down low to contend versus the likes of Nikola Jokić, Anthony Davis, and Minnesota’s three-headed monster of big men. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke can only do much against those giants.

For the Grizzlies’ championship aspirations, two-time NCAA champion Donovan Clingan is their best bet.

Donovan Clingan Stats - UCONN (sophomore season) Category Stat G 35 PPG 13.0 RPG 7.4 FG% 63.9% BPG 2.5 Height/Weight 7-2/265lbs

Clingan won’t immediately replicate the veteran savvy Steven Adams brought to the table two seasons ago, but what he brings to the table immediately is size. You can’t teach height and he brings this to the table along with a significant amount of heft. Clingan is more of a traditional center and the Grizzlies need this to balance out their roster of athletes.

The product out of UConn will have an immediate role the moment he joins the Grizzlies. He will be responsible for crashing the glass, setting hard picks to free up the guards of Memphis, and helping Jackson Jr. protect the rim. It’s a thankless job and Clingan is the perfect player with the size and pedigree that Memphis needs for their revenge tour.

39th Pick

Ulrich Chomche, C - Cameroon

Making second-round picks can be quite challenging for teams with title aspirations. Safe, surefire contributors are difficult to find along this range and the gap between risk and reward among certain talents grows bigger with each pick.

Ulrich Chomche is a good example of a player who has a very high upside but comes with risk when drafting him. The talent is there; the question is, can he put everything together and reach the heights his potential screams?

Ulrich Chomche Stats - Basketball Africa League qualifiers Category Stat G 3 PPG 13.0 RPG 9.0 APG 3.0 BPG 3.0 Height/Weight 6-11/265lbs

The first thing that stands out about Chomche is his physical profile; he’s a rangy athlete with tools that would make any scout gush. He uses his athleticism and long arms very well, proving himself to be a high-motor defender.

His glaring weakness is his lack of an offensive game at this stage of his career. He is still quite raw and teams should not expect him to be any form of offensive hub any time soon.

Chomche’s game fits the run-and-gun game of the Grizzlies very well. It’s an environment where his strengths can be maximized as a lob threat on offense and as a versatile defender on the defensive end.

At best, he will get spot minutes for Memphis. He is a project through and through whom the Grizzlies should consider investing should he fall to the 39th pick.

57th Pick

Bronny James, G - USC

There is more to the pick than the possibility of having league history’s top scorer join the Grizzlies on the vet minimum.

Bronny James Stats - USC (2023-2024) Category Stat G 25 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 2.1 SPG 0.8 Height/Weight 6-4/210lbs

Outside of who he is related to, Bronny is quite an intriguing prospect of himself. He never really popped off during his time with USC, no thanks to the recovery he needed to go through after his cardiac arrest this last fall. Despite the difficult circumstances, there is still plenty of potential with James as an NBA player.

The number one skill he brings to the table is his defense. As early as high school, he showed he had good feel for the game and motor both as a one-on-one defender and as someone who attacked passing lanes. He even received some Jrue Holiday comparisons before he entered college.

He would fit right in with the Grizzlies either as a potential backup to Ja or as a third-string point guard. The pressure would inevitably be there, but putting him in a deep Memphis roster provides him more room to grow and recover. If he fulfills his potential as a potential rotation player in the NBA, the Grizzlies would have gotten themselves a steal at the 57th pick.