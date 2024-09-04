Key Takeaways Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane will be crucial for the Grizzlies' defense this season.

The duo's outside shooting will be key for the team's offense.

Bane showcased high-level scoring and leadership last season in Ja Morant's absence.

The Memphis Grizzlies had a 2023-24 NBA season to forget. The plan was for Ja Morant to return from his 25-game suspension to start the campaign and give Memphis a considerable boost in the Western Conference playoff hunt.

However, injuries prevented the Grizzlies from gaining any momentum throughout last season.

Despite enjoying a career-high 23.7 points per contest, Desmond Bane missed 40 games due to a grade three ankle sprain he suffered on Jan. 12. He returned for the final weeks but only played in five games.

Marcus Smart averaged a career-high 14.5 points per game, but he appeared in just 20 games last season. He suffered an ankle injury and finger dislocation to derail his campaign.

Morant only mustered nine games after returning from suspension because he tore his right shoulder labrum, requiring season-ending surgery. Jaren Jackson Jr. was the only consistent presence for Memphis.

This season, the Grizzlies expect to contend for a top seed in the Western Conference. While Morant and Jackson will undoubtedly play huge roles, Smart and Bane will be crucial for Memphis to return to the form it showed the two previous seasons before the injury-riddled 2023-24 campaign.

Smart and Bane Are Crucial Defensive Pieces

Memphis has a defensive plan in place

Perimeter defense is Smart's calling card. He is a three-time All-Defensive First-Team member and took home the Defensive Player of the Year Award in the 2021-22 season with the Boston Celtics .

Smart projects to start at shooting guard next to Morant in the backcourt.

Grizzlies 2024-25 Projected Starting Lineup Player Position Ja Morant PG Marcus Smart SG Desmond Bane SF Jaren Jackson Jr. PF Zach Edey C

Smart always keeps his energy level high on defense, diving for loose balls and playing a physical brand of basketball. His ability to fight through and navigate screens allows him to stay in front of ball-handlers, keeping the defense behind him set.

Even at 6-foot-3, he plays much bigger than many of his NBA peers of the same height.

Smart is not afraid to use his 220-pound frame to his advantage. He bumps offensive players off their spots and prevents taller guards from posting him up. In most scenarios, he will likely match up against the best opposing guard.

Even though Bane is not widely known as a "lockdown" defender, he is far from a liability at that end of the floor. He is light on his feet for a player typically recognized for his upper body and arm strength.

The combination of speed and strength makes him a versatile defender. Bane will likely be undersized in many small-forward matchups at 6-foot-5, but his secondary scoring after Morant more than makes up for this.

Smart and Bane will not be left to fend for themselves defensively on the perimeter.

While they are the first line of rim protection, the Grizzlies will funnel the opposition into the path of their prolific shot blockers — Jackson and rookie Zach Edey .

Jackson took home the 2022-23 Defensive Player of the Year Award and is a two-time All-Defensive First Team member. He averaged a whopping three blocks per game two seasons ago.

Edey arrives in the NBA out of Purdue University at 7-foot-4. He scored 25.2 points and blocked 2.2 shots per game in his last NCAA campaign, dominating players in the post on both ends.

Opposing guards will have to think twice before driving to the rim with Edey and Jackson lurking.

Outside Shooting Is Key for the Grizzlies' Offense

Smart and Bane complement Morant's aggressive drives to the rim

Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins has a lot of offensive weapons at his disposal.

Morant excels at getting downhill via the high pick-and-roll, putting pressure in the paint and posterizing his opponents at the rim. Edey's height, combined with a 299-pound frame, allows him to set brick wall screens, likely freeing Morant from heavy ball pressure.

However, both Morant (career 31.8 percent) and Edey (two attempts in four seasons at Purdue) do not shoot threes at an efficient clip. Bane and Smart's perimeter shooting adds tremendous value to the Grizzlies' offense.

Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane Shooting Stats Stat Desmond Bane (2023-24) Marcus Smart (2022-23) 3PM 3.3 1.9 3PA 8.6 5.6 3PT% 38.1 33.6

While Bane is the more consistent, deadly threat, Smart has greatly improved his three-point shot since his first few NBA seasons. Teams can not leave him wide open.

If opposing defenses collapse to stop Morant's drive, he is adept at making the right read to kick the ball out to his shooters for an open look.

Bane and Smart headline the Grizzlies' three-point threats in the starting lineup, but off the bench, Luke Kennard is one of the deadliest shooters in the Association. He is a career 43.9 percent three-point shooter on 4.6 attempts per game.

In a Morant-Edey pick-and-roll, the perimeter defender will likely go under the screen, while Edey's defender can stay home. If Memphis wants more three-point shooting and space for Morant, Jackson can set the screen and pop out beyond the arc.

He shot 32 percent on 5.5 triples last campaign. He will likely continue to let it fly from deep when starting alongside Edey.

Even though the Grizzlies suffered a forgettable 2023-24 season, it was not utterly devoid of value.

Before spraining his ankle, Bane operated as the starting point guard for most of the season. While he was labeled a shooter in his first couple of seasons, Bane proved he is a high-level scorer and intelligent decision-maker.

He averaged career-highs in both scoring and assists (5.5) per game.

In his 49-point (19-of-31 shooting) career-high performance against the Detroit Pistons , Bane could not be stopped, scoring at will on all three levels.

Many times, he recognized the Pistons did not hustle back on defense and took full advantage, finishing in transition.

When Morant is off the floor, the Grizzlies know Bane is more than capable of leading the offense.

Memphis' 2023-24 season was an outlier. With a healthier campaign, all signs point to the Grizzlies returning to 50-win form and fighting for a high-playoff seed in a loaded Western Conference.