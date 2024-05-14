Highlights The Memphis Grizzlies are aiming to trade their 9th overall pick for a win-now player, wanting to compete next season.

Toronto Raptors become a likely trade partner for Memphis after missing out on a lottery pick.

Jakob Poeltl is suggested as a replacement for Steven Adams due to his stats and offensive capabilities.

The Memphis Grizzlies became an afterthought in the 2023-2024 season. Over the past couple of seasons, one of the more promising young teams in the NBA was reduced to a hospital ward as the injuries piled on for them throughout the year.

The season involved significant injuries to Ja Morant (who only played nine games), Marcus Smart (who only played twenty games), Steven Adams (who missed the entire year with a knee injury), and others. Memphis finished with the seventh-worst record in the league, at 27-55, missing the playoffs and landing right in the mix of the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Grizzlies started the night with the seventh-best odds to land the number-one pick but ended up slipping in the draft order after the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets both jumped ahead of them. The Grizzlies were left with the ninth overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft. Rather than using their top-ten pick, the Grizzlies seem to have other plans.

The Grizzlies have been a regular fixture in the NBA playoffs in three of the last four years, finishing as high as second (twice) in the Western Conference. It is understandable why they would want to push all-in on their current core and bypass the need for patience with the development of a lottery pick.

Who Helps The Grizzlies Win Now?

There is one trade partner that immediately stands out for Memphis

The Grizzlies likely won't need to look too far for a ready-made deal available to them. The one trade partner that stands out above the rest is the Toronto Raptors. Masai Ujiri and company just lost out on a lottery pick when their protections on their first-round pick became null and void upon falling out of the top six. The pick was sent to the San Antonio Spurs to finalize the Jakob Poeltl trade.

Toronto, a rebuilding team, is now left without a lottery pick in this year's draft. Hooking up with the Grizzlies for a trade here pretty much undoes the original Poeltl trade with the Spurs.

Poeltl vs Adams Stat Comparison Category Adams 22-23 Poeltl 23-24 PPG 8.6 11.1 RPG 11.5 8.6 APG 2.3 2.5 BPG 1.1 1.5 FG% 59.7 65.5

After Adams' injury sidelined him for the entire 2023-2024 campaign, the Grizzlies decided to cut their losses and move him to the Rockets at last year's deadline. Poeltl could come in and fill the void left at the center position.

Jakob may not be the monster on the glass that Adams was, but he's a more capable play finisher and pick-and-roll partner. He's also a solid defensive big man who should make for a nice pairing with Jaren Jackson Jr. Poeltl also brings value as a connector offensively, as he is capable of making the extra pass from the big man spot effectively.

With the contracts of Brandon Clarke and one of John Konchar or Ziaire Williams, the money is also very easy to match for the two sides.

Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac. Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.