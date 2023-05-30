Five men have been sentenced to a total of more than 30 years in prison for selling illegal Premier League streams, per the BBC.

The group took feeds from broadcasters in the UK, Qatar, the US, Australia and Canada and streamed them a few seconds later via the Flawless service.

They sold TV sticks to over 50,000 customers and resellers, charging each of their customers £10 a month to watch every Premier League game.

Mark Gould, Steven Gordon, Peter Jolley, Christopher Felvus, William Brown and Zak Smith generated in excess of £7 million between 2016 and 2021 through three pirate streaming organisations.

Gould, described as the driving force of the operation, was given an 11-year prison sentence. He made more than £1.7m from the operation.

Four other members were sentenced to between three and more than five years.

The sixth member of the group, Smith, acted as a mole selling information obtained from his employment at an online monitoring and enforcement agency.

He is still at large and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, per the Daily Mail.

Premier League General Counsel speaks out

Kevin Plumb said: "Today’s sentencing is the result of a long and complex prosecution of a highly sophisticated operation.

"The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice and reflect the severity and extent of the crimes."

People warned of subscribing to illegal streams

Trading-standards investigator Doug Love led a raid on Gould's flat in Greenwich, south London.

He explained what he found in the property and warned people from subscribing to illegal streams.

"I don't think any of us realised how big it was," Mr Love told BBC News.

"When we went into the spare bedroom, there were 20 or 30 set-top boxes linked together.

On people subscribing to illegal streams at a cut-price, Love added: "You get sports and you are getting a cheap price. But you're committing an offence and putting yourself in danger.

"You are contributing to organised crime who won't be paying taxes and can make a quick buck by selling your details on."