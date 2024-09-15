Merab Dvalishvili is the new UFC Bantamweight Champion after defeating Sean O' Malley in the main event of UFC 306.

Much of the pre-fight hype for the event at the Las Vegas Sphere centred around the massive $20m that UFC CEO Dana White invested in producing the show. It's debatable whether the final product was worth that sum, but there's no doubt that the main card was the most visually spectacular event in the history of combat sports. White revealed at his post-fight press conference that the card had generated a company-record gate of $22m - bigger than every fight involving Conor McGregor!

Nowhere were the capabilities of the $2 billion venue better showcased than in the entrances for the main event, where O'Malley made his way to the Octagon in the shadow of a massive hologram of himself projected on to the wall of the arena.

Merab Dvalishvili Storms to Dominant Win at UFC Noche

Sean O'Malley had no answer to the Georgian's grappling

Once the astounding visuals were done with though, there was the small matter of the UFC's 135lb title to be decided - and it wasn't O'Malley's night. The challenger used his grappling to good effect to neutralise the striking threat posed by the 'Suga Show'.

The pattern of the fight led to a bad-tempered contest, with referee Herb Dean forced to step in to address excessive trash talking between the pair as early as the first round. Dvalishvili soon realised he could take his opponent down at will - and never deviated from his game plan. Such was his dominance that Dvalishvili even mocked his foe by kissing him at the end of the second round.

The Georgian entered the bout on a 10-fight win streak - having lost his first two fights in the world's leading Mixed Martial Arts organisation. He knows how to win inside the Octagon and his constant pressure was ultimately too much for O'Malley to handle.

Merab Dvalishvili's professional MMA record (as of 15/09/24) 22 fights 18 wins 4 losses By knockout 3 0 By submission 1 1 By decision 14 3

However, 'Suga' did launch a late rally in the fight that left Dvalishvili looking up at the clock, desperately hoping to hear the final horn. The American couldn't miss with his shots to the body in the final 90 seconds of the bout - and briefly threatened a dramatic comeback.

The 33-year-old challenger survived, though, getting his hands on UFC gold for the first time after winning a unanimous decision on the judges' scorecards. The Sphere may have been the star of the show, but the record books will show that the night belonged to Dvalishvili.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean O'Malley's defeat was his first since losing to Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252. He went on to avenge that setback earlier this year.

O'Malley must now rebuild after suffering the second defeat of his career. In normal circumstances, he might be in line for a rematch, but the decisive nature of his loss could make a second fight a tough sell straightaway.