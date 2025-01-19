LOS ANGELES — Merab Dvalishvili defeated Umar Nurmagomedov in one of the greatest displays of mixed martial arts in the modern era, by way of unanimous decision, to advance his pro record to 23 wins from 27 fights.

The red-hot bantamweight bout served as the co-main event at UFC 311, a huge pay-per-view event that ESPN broadcast as a pay-per-view from the brand new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, the 18th of January.

With Nurmagomedov's entrance to traditional Dagestan music, he found himself in the cage, with coach Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez in tow. The Abdulmanap dynasty had arrived. Dvalishvili, though, provided a very challenging hurdle to clear, and Umar would always have needed to be as close to punch-perfect as possible to take the win, and Dvalishvili's championship belt, back to Russia with him.

Merab Dvalishvili & Umar Nurmagomedov professional MMA records (as of 19/01/25) Merab Dvalishvili Umar Nurmagomedov Fights 27 19 Wins 23 (3 KOs & 1 Sub) 18 (2 KOs & 7 Subs) Losses 4 1 Draws 0 0

Merab Dvalishvili Defeats Umar Nurmagomedov

Dvalishvili retained his UFC bantamweight belt after outpointing the challenger