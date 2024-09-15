Merab Dvalishvili won the UFC bantamweight title by defeating Sean O’Malley in the main event of UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas via unanimous decision after it went the full five rounds. However, it was the new champion's antics at the end of round two that has got plenty of people talking, after he kissed his opponent numerous times on the back.

UFC commentator, Jon Anik, reacted to the kiss at the time by shouting, “What is going on?” as O’Malley ran after Dvalishvili and caught him with punches after the incident. It then led to Herb Dean having a word with the Georgian, who was officially warned about his behaviour.

Merab Dvalishvili Discusses Kissing Incident

At the UFC 306 post-fight press conference, Dvalishvili revealed why he kissed ‘Suga’ during the fight: “Yeah, so I grabbed his neck, and then he had 10 seconds left, and I know he can wait – he’s not going to go to sleep or tap, and I wanted to make just a little fun of him you know, and make him – just, you know, I don’t hate the guy, just make fun of him but at the same time give him a little kiss to show that I’m dominating, I control this fight, I break you.

“That’s why I was kissing, but I had too much fun there, and I guess I lost the time control, but when I let go he followed me, and he punched the back of my head and I started protecting myself again, and I said, 'referee, I’m sorry referee, I’m sorry!'”

UFC president Dana White also reacted to the bizarre incident at the press conference: “What happened was Merab and O’Malley’s corner were screaming at each other the whole beginning of the fight. Then Herb Dean stepped in and told them to knock it off. Then the kissing in the back and standing up and walking away before the bell? I have no idea. Merab does some s***. It was weird, but not shocking!”

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Merab Dvalishvili lost his first two UFC fights, but has won every bout since, beating the likes of Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and Petr Yan ahead of defeating Sean O'Malley.

Sean O'Malley Underperformed at UFC 306

It was an easy night's work for Dvalishvili, who became the new champ in the process

In the fight itself, O’Malley started well, landing a few good shots before being taken down to the ground by his opponent. However, he did eventually manage to get back to his feet, but had to do the same once again towards the end of the first round.

Dvalishvilli enjoyed more success in the second round before the strange kissing incident happened towards the end of the round, which saw O’Malley punch his fierce rival in the head multiple times. O’Malley had a much better third round, as he was able to restrict his opponent from taking him down to the ground where he had struggled in the first two rounds of the fight, but he still wasn't at his best, struggling to create any openings of his own.

Merab Dvalishvili's professional MMA record (as of 15/09/24) 22 fights 18 wins 4 losses By knockout 3 0 By submission 1 1 By decision 14 3

O’Malley had a good start to the following round as well, as Dvalishvili sustained a cut over his eye. Despite this, however, the Georgian managed to take down his opponent and dominated the rest of round four. The fifth and final round was by far O’Malley’s best round, as he hurt his opponent with body kicks. However, he couldn’t finish Dvalishvili off, and he managed to survive until the final bell.

Despite O’Malley having a strong finish to the fight, the cageside judges crowned a new UFC bantamweight champion as they scored the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favour of Dvalishvili.