In MMA right now, the skill level is at an absolute all-time high. In each and every division in the UFC, there are several fighters who specialise in all different aspects of martial arts such as boxing, kickboxing, wrestling and jiu-jitsu, however, there is one thing which certain fighters are just gifted with which gives them a huge advantage over everybody else they step into the cage with and that is unbelievable cardio.

Current UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is the current prime example in MMA of truly special cardio, as no matter what pace he is fighting at or how far he is into the fight, he can just keep going and is rarely seen breathing heavily. When a fighter comes along with as good cardio as someone like Dvalishvili, they are met with PED accusations by those who fail to supply evidence to their claims.

Legendary MMA coach Firas Zahabi has rubbished the talk of the Georgian being on PEDs, and has even branded him the Floyd Mayweather of MMA.

Merab Dvalishvili is the Floyd Mayweather of MMA According to Legendary MMA Coach

Zahabi believes Merab and Mayweather's cardio is genetic and not down to PED usage