New images and footage shows that it looked like Merab Dvalishvili went through hell just to make it to the Octagon for his co-feature UFC bantamweight title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at the UFC 311 event that took place on Saturday, the 18th of January at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

Though the reality is that he suffered a freak accident, it doesn't make it look any less bloody, or nasty. And, despite the horror injury, he continued to train, and then go on to win — in style.

GIVEMESPORT attended the UFC 311 event live and scored the first two rounds to Nurmagomedov, but Dvalishvili may well have one of the greatest engines in all combat sports as he kept on competing at a high level, won the third round, leveled the scoreline in the fourth, and took the fifth to win 3-2 on our unofficial card. The judges saw it similarly to us, and handed Dvalishvili a unanimous decision win.

Merab Dvalishvili Suffered a Horror Injury in Training

Photos and video show Dvalishvili's leg was a bloody mess in camp