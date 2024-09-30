Just two weeks ago, Merab Dvalishvili became the new UFC bantamweight champion by dominating Sean O'Malley via unanimous decision in the main event of one of the biggest events in UFC history, UFC Noche. What most fighters do when they finally achieve their life goal of being a world champion is they go away for a little bit, relax and try and plan what is next. However, Dvalishvili is not your average fighter, and he has been up to something completely different.

The UFC's new bantamweight champion was involved in a heated altercation with a group of fans at UFC Paris where he had to be held back by security in the French capital.

Merab Dvalishvili Held Back By Security In Heated Fan Altercation at UFC Paris

The Georgian was accompanied by a friend who was seen throwing a punch at a member of the crowd

Despite achieving something just weeks ago which should have him feeling on top of the world, Merab Dvalishvili seems to be still locked in fight mode as he was recorded having a heated altercation with members of the crowd at this weekend's UFC Paris event. In the viral video which has surfaced, the Georgian UFC champion is seen with a friend by his side who is also involved in the altercation, and the two were having to be held back by security. Dvalishvili's associate is seen throwing a pretty powerful punch at one of the crowd members which just seemed to fire him up more which led to him trying to run back to the crowd of people to get further involved.

Watch the full video of the heated altercation below:

Dvalishvili being involved in a heated altercation with fans should not come as a surprise to anyone nowadays as he has very publicly been involved in many in the past where he has been seen climbing into crowds to either get into verbal or even physical altercations with fans at different MMA shows.

Below, you can see two videos from the past where Merab has been filmed getting into crowds at MMA events. In one of the videos, he jumps two very small rails to get in the crowd and pull the hair of a heckler, and in the other video, he climbs up into the stands at a UFC event once again to confront a fan who was heckling him.

What is Next For Merab Dvalishvili?

The newly crowned bantamweight champ is pushing for a rematch with Sean O'Malley

Despite Merab Dvalishvili dominating the fight at UFC Noche, both he and Sean O'Malley are campaigning for a rematch despite Umar Nurmagomedov clearly being the next fighter in line for a title shot. The Georgian took to social media yesterday to show DM's from O'Malley telling him to publicly push for a rematch.

Both parties publicly pushing for a rematch seems silly as O'Malley has already confirmed that he needs surgery and therefore will be out for a while and the UFC already has clear plans for Dvalishvili moving forward, with a fight against the number one contender, Nurmagomedov, seemingly a certainty.