Merab Dvalishvili and a member of his training camp, Dennis Buzekja, have broken their silence over an incident in which they could be seen on video scuffling with an MMA fan, as well as security, at the UFC 310 event inside T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, on Saturday, the 7th of December.

Dvalishvili, a 33-year-old Georgian dubbed 'The Machine,' got his UFC career off to a rocky start when he suffered a split decision loss on his debut to Frankie Saenz, and a submission defeat to Ricky Simon in his very night fight. However, since then, Dvalishvili has gone on a gauntlet run of non-stop wins as, in 11 successive victories, he's beaten Jose Aldo, Henry Cejudo, and Sean O'Malley, among others.

The UFC bantamweight champion returns to the cage on the 18th of January to put his belt on the line for a fight against Umar Nurmagomedov. However, when looking at footage from the recent UFC 310 show over the weekend, it looks like he's ready to scrap long before UFC 311 — the UFC's first pay-per-view event of 2025 — at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

Merab Dvalishvili Team Break Silence Over UFC 310 Incident

Dvalishvili and Buzekja seen on video scrapping with fan and security in Las Vegas

From assessing footage of the incident, which GIVEMESPORT reported on previously, a member of Dvalishvili's team appears to exchange punches with the fan, while Dvalishvili is instead ushered away by security, who had to throw their arms around the fighter like a bear hug, before guiding him away from the scene.

"More lies, disrespect, and deliberate provocations from Umar’s team," Dvalishvili said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, alleging that the person he and his teammate quarreled with was a friend of Nurmagomedov's.

"Fighters are a paranoid bunch,” White said recently, regarding conspiracy theories that they believe are "against them."

"Whether it’s us or other people. We make fights people want to see. They win or lose the fights on their own but they are conspiracy theorists."

He said: "They always think that somebody is against them and maybe that’s what they need to do to have that mental thing to go out and do what they do."

Teammate Dennis Buzukja also commented on the incident during an appearance on The Weekly Scraps podcast. Buzukja said the fan goaded them during walkouts and kept confronting them at the T-Mobile Arena.

“I don’t know if he had touched Merab as we were walking in, but somehow he got Merab’s attention and then Merab went and tapped his shoulder and just gave him the finger and then the guy gave him the finger back or whatever, he got all jumpy,” Buzukja said.

"This f****** guy comes across the whole crowd and then goes and, you’ve seen the video, he grabs Merab’s arm and then says something to him in, I guess Russian or whatever he said, and Merab started going crazy. Then we got into a little physical altercation, but that was really it."

Buzukja said: "So hopefully no charges pressed and we move on."

He continued: "I went and approached him and I just put his hand down, I was trying to deescalate and tell him, ‘Yo, calm down, bro. Relax. Merab was going away, I just wanted to tell him to relax, have some respect. Then he cracked me first, actually, he cracked me with a nice little left hook, and then it was just instinct to hit him back.

"Then security came in, but part of me is like, ‘Should I just drop the bucket and just jump over and start swinging?’ Just go full, f****** degenerate, but I’m glad it didn’t happen that way."