Highlights Mercedez-Benz Stadium is a 71,000-seat venue in Georgia used for NFL and MLS games, with a $1.6 billion construction cost.

The venue, opened in 2017, features a unique circular HD screen and a retractable roof with eight triangular panels.

Major events like Super Bowl LIII and big concerts by artists like Beyonce and Ed Sheeran have taken place at the stadium.

The Mercedez-Benz Stadium is one of 11 venues in the United States that will host matches in the upcoming 2026 World Cup. It is one of the biggest and most expensively built stadiums in the USA, opening in 2017. Since then, the ground has regularly hosted NFL and MLS games. In 2026, it will host eight games, including one of the semi-finals on 15th July.

Two matches at the 2024 Copa America were played here, including the opening game between Argentina and Canada, as well as the USA's 2-1 defeat to Panama. In 2026, the ground will be renamed "Atlanta Stadium" to comply with FIFA's rules on sponsorship. Here is a complete guide to the recently opened venue, including tips on parking and a detailed look at landmark events that have taken place.

Mercedez-Benz Stadium Details Location Atlanta, Georgia Capacity 71,000 Construction Cost $1.6 billion Opened 26th August 2017 Teams That Use Stadium Atlanta Falcons (NFL), Atlanta United (MLS)

Key Stadium Details

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedez-Benz Stadium is used for both football (soccer) and American football. It is the home ground for the Atlanta Falcons, who play in the NFL, as well as Atlanta United FC, who are a member of the MLS. Since opening in 2017, the venue has hosted notable events such as the MLS Cup, the College Football Playoff National Championship, and the Super Bowl LIII in 2019. The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3, which was attended by 70,081 people. The record attendance for the stadium was 79,330, which was for the 2022 Peach Bowl college football match played between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs.

The construction cost of the venue was $1.6 bn (£1.23 bn), making it the fifth most expensive stadium in the United States, behind the likes of SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium. Unlike other stadiums that have multiple flat LED screens above the pitch, the Mercedez-Benz Stadium has a circular HD screen that wraps around the inside of the roof. It covers just over 62,000 square feet and ensures that every person inside the stadium can see replays of the action.

As well as this, there are eight triangular panels that make up the retractable roof, which is the stadium's most stunning feature. On the official website of the venue, they describe how the roof works as follows:

"The stadium roof may appear to rotate open but it’s an optical illusion, the roof opens by the movement of eight “petals” that slide open in a straight line. "Each of the moving petals cantilever approximately 200 feet inwards towards the center of the stadium and provide a roof covering when the petals are in the closed position. "The moveable petal structures are powered by eight mechanized “bogies” which drive the petals along an inner rail and are attached to the outer uplift rail by six roller mechanisms."

Most Expensive Stadiums Built in the United States Stadium Name Location Capacity Construction Cost SoFi Stadium Inglewood, California 70,240 $5.76 billion MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey 82,500 $2.11 billion Allegiant Stadium Paradise, Nevada 65,000 $1.99 billion AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas 80,000 $1.87 billion Mercedez-Benz Stadium Atlanta, Georgia 71,000 $1.66 billion

Seating Chart/Seat View

Credit: Michael Chang/Getty Images

From all parts of the ground, the circular screen placed on the inside of the roof is visible. There are three tiers at this venue, with over 10% allocated for premium and hospitality seating. There are 7,500 club seats and suites at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, with over 100,000 square feet of space. The spaces offer VIP parking, "upscale & traditional dining selections" and in-club entertainment. On the website, there is a full overview of the different hospitality areas, along with instructions on where to enter the stadium to access the correct facility.

You can take a look at the stadium's interactive map to pinpoint your view and explore the seating chart across the arena. As well as this, you can explore the different bars, restaurants, and guest service areas on all four sides of the stadium. There is also a service called 'Fly-Through Lanes', which is software that allows fans to enter the stadium using face ID technology that they have verified on Ticketmaster. This speeds up entry time for supporters who can use this system at Gate 1, Gate 2, or via the North Club.

Parking

There are numerous parking lots near the Mercedez-Benz Stadium, which are outlined on the website. You can view the spaces on Google Street View to find the most convenient spot for you. Parking opens four and a half hours before events and closes two hours after an event has finished. As well as this, there are tailgating spaces in the Home Depot Backyard, and people are allowed to stay in these spots "up to 30 minutes after Event start". You can read the full parking and tailgating guidelines at the stadium here.

There are also various accessible parking locations across the stadium. You can view ADA parking availability for future events here. The Blue and Yellow Parking Lots for disabled people at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium offer a shuttle service to and from the venue for the majority of major events. There are also accessible drop-off locations at Northside Drive and Andrew Young International Boulevard North West. The website provides in-depth fan guidelines on accessible parking for major events.

Historic Events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As well as hosting the Super Bowl in 2019, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted numerous major sporting events and concerts since opening seven years ago. High-profile college and high school American football matches have taken place here since 2017, including the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff National Championship. The USA is scheduled to host the 2031 and 2033 men's and women's Rugby World Cups, and this stadium is likely to be one of the host venues.

Famous artists have performed at this arena, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West. Sheeran broke the concert attendance record on 27th May 2023, with 76,335 people in attendance. When Swift performed here as part of The Eras Tour in April 2023, nearly 200,000 people attended the venue over the course of the three days. The last major artist to perform at this venue was Beyonce in August 2023.

Upcoming 2024 Concerts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Dates Performer(s) 21st September 2024 Karol G 18th May 2024 Kenny Chesney/Zac Brown Band 7th June 2024 The Rolling Stones

Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosted the opening game of this year's Copa America, which was contested between Argentina and Canada, in front of 70,564 fans. The World Cup champions won the game in the first of two matches that took place here over the course of the continental tournament. Panama beat the USA 2-1 in the other game, which was attended by just under 60,000 people.

Previously, this ground has held the MLS Cup final and friendlies between international clubs and domestic teams. The MLS Cup final between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers was attended by just over 73,000 spectators, which is the third-largest attendance in MLS history. Premier League clubs have also played at this stadium in pre-season friendlies, including the 2023 Summer Series, which saw Brighton & Hove Albion play Brentford and Chelsea compete against Newcastle United. These two matches were played on the same day and saw over 70,000 fans inside the arena. Chelsea are set to return to the Atlanta-based stadium this summer as they face Club America during their pre-season schedule.

Largest Attendances in MLS History Rank Match Date Stadium Attendance 1 LA Galaxy vs LAFC 4th July 2023 Rose Bowl 82,110 2 Charlotte FC vs LA Galaxy 5th March 2022 Bank of America Stadium 74,479 3 Atlanta United vs Portland Timbers 8th December 2018 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 73,019 4 Atlanta United vs LA Galaxy 3rd August 2019 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 72,548 5 Atlanta United vs D.C. United 11th March 2018 Mercedes-Benz Stadium 72,035

