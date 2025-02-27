An eagle-eyed Formula 1 fan spotted an embarrassing blunder made by Mercedes on the first day of testing for the 2025 season - their first in 12 years without Sir Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion confirmed that he would be leaving for Ferrari last February.

However, even though he has now officially started with the Prancing Horse, it seems some of his former colleagues haven't fully adjusted to the move just yet.

The 40-year-old himself couldn't have looked more comfortable heading into the next phase of his career as he was the second driver to arrive at testing in Bahrain - and was fully decked out in Ferrari gear. In the Mercedes garage, though, there were more than just memories of Hamilton's incredible legacy with the Silver Arrows.