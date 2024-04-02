Highlights Mercedes may have found their replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who is heading to Ferrari for the 2025 season and beyond.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is becoming a likely candidate to replace the seven-time champion, earning a promotion from F2 in the process.

Mercedes are allowing Antonelli two days to drive their 2021 Constructors' Championship-winning car.

It has been two months since seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton announced that he will be leaving Mercedes at the end of the season, with his replacement already being eyed-up. Hamilton will be swapping the Silver Arrows for the red of Ferrari in 2025 in pursuit of a record-breaking eighth title, an announcement that shocked the F1 world.

This, of course, leaves a vacant seat alongside George Russell heading into the new season, with a shortlist of names already being drawn up, but it seems like Mercedes have dropped their biggest hint yet about who could be taking the seat of the seven-time champion... big shoes to fill!

Mercedes' Options to Replace Lewis Hamilton

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is looking like a frontrunner

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, RB’s Daniel Ricciardo, Mercedes reserve driver Mick Schumacher, and the man he is replacing at Ferrari Carlos Sainz Jr have all been suggested as his possible replacement. However, Mercedes may have dropped a huge hint as to who will replace the most successful driver in their history, with the team offering F2 debutant Andrea Kimi Antonelli a chance behind the wheel. The 17-year-old will spend two days driving Mercedes’ 2021 Constructors’ Championship-winning car at the Red Bull Ring, Austria on the 16th and 17th of April.

Who is Andrea Kimi Antonelli

After an impressive season in F4 last year, Antonelli was promoted straight into F2 for the current season, where he has kicked on from where he left off. He is racing for Prema alongside Oliver Bearman – who finished seventh at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this year after replacing Sainz Jr following his surgery for appendicitis.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: To date, Antonelli has an average race finish of 6.39.

After three races, Antonelli is in ninth place, with his highest finish coming in Melbourne, where he came fourth last month. A solid remainder of the season could convince Mercedes to take a chance and give him a seat for 2025, particularly as he has a personal relationship with team principal Toto Wolff, with his family being close to the Austrian businessman.

What Toto Wolff has said about Antonelli

Speaking previously about the young Italian, Wolff said: “We got Kimi under the wings in 2012, and he was a great kid already then. You could see the character [and] he was strong. We had him in the garage and there was a lot of confidence. But we’ve got to be careful because there’s a lot of hype around him. Putting him into F2 is a big step because those cars are heavier and much more powerful. If we give him his time and don’t expect him to be killing it in his first season, I think he could be a really great one in this sport.”

Mercedes’ last win at a Grand Prix came in 2022 when Russell won in Brazil, with Hamilton failing to win since Jeddah, 2021. As for Ferrari, they picked up a 1-2 finish last time out in Australia, with Sainz topping the podium ahead of Charles Leclerc, suggesting another reason as to why Hamilton has decided to make the switch to his current rivals.

Key statistic sourced from Motorsport Stats.