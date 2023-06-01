Mercedes technical director James Allison has said that the team have plenty more upgrades in the pipeline as they continue to search for the performance they need to reel in Red Bull.

The W14 has not closed the gap to the team from Milton Keynes as much as the Silver Arrows would have wanted, prompting them to head into a different direction in terms of car design.

Indeed, in Monaco the most noticeable change was around the sidepods, with a more conventional set-up coming in to replace the 'zero-pod' concept that they had initially persisted with, though a lot more work has gone on aside from that immediately obvious tweak.

Mercedes have more to come in the races ahead, though, as they try and get themselves back in the fight at the front of the field, and Allison has revealed as much via Mercedes' post-Monaco debrief:

"We certainly will settle back and look at what the Monaco upgrade package has brought us at a more normal track, but we will also push on in parallel with a whole bunch of more things.

"There will be a little bit we are bringing to Barcelona and many more things in the races that follow. We can't afford just to do everything sequentially, although there is a sort of academic purity to that, it's just too slow a way of going ahead.

"The upgrades will keep coming, we hopefully have a decent package to build upon with what we put on the track in Monaco, and then we just step forward from here up to the summer break and beyond."

As we now work our way into the European stretch of the campaign, we are going to see a host of upgrades on each of the ten teams' cars as they go in pursuit of that all-important extra tenths of a second per lap.

Red Bull are the team they are all trying to catch, though, and that will be the case this weekend at the Spanish GP.

It's an ideal weekend for Mercedes to get a handle on how their changed car is performing, meawhile, with the track layout far more typical than in Monte-Carlo, and so it should be interesting to see what data they can accrue about the car and, from that, just how far off they remain from current dominant force Red Bull.