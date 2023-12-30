Highlights Mercedes Mone recently teased a return to WWE on social media.

She was in talks to return to her former company, but a deal couldn't be reached. She's now expected to sign elsewhere.

Mone has been competing under the Bushiroad banner, appearing for New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom.

Mercedes Mone was in talks to return to WWE in the near future, but the deal has fallen apart and she's now expected to sign elsewhere according to reports. Ever since her dramatic walkout of WWE alongside Naomi in May 2022, the former Sasha Banks has been travelling the wrestling landscape. Now rebranded as Mone, she is competing across the world, attempting to tick off matches against some of the best international talent today.

More often than not, Mercedes finds herself working under the Bushiroad banner, making appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling and World Wonder Ring Stardom respectively. Worthy highlights include her first match outside of WWE at NJPW’s ‘Battle in the Valley’ against Kairi Sane and her IWGP Women’s Championship win over Mayu Iwatani last April.

However, Mone has been out of action since last June, coming as a result of an ankle injury sustained during a match with Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence. The incident meant that the finish had to be changed on the fly, seeing the current AEW star become the first-ever NJPW Strong Women’s Champion despite that not originally being the plan.

However, Mone’s absence has created more questions than answers with regard to her future. The former NXT Champion had only competed in a total of five non-WWE matches since walking out on the company prior to getting hurt, with many assuming that her run would’ve gone on for much longer had it not been hampered by injury, yet, with plans not clear on what she’ll do next, speculation has mounted over where Mercedes will next pop up. The latest reports suggest that her next move won't be a return to WWE, though.

With her next move up in the air, it seems Mone was interested in returning to her former employers and even opened negotiations with them about a possible homecoming. According to Fightful Select, though, behind their paywall, those talks have now fallen apart, and the two parties were unable to agree on a new contract that would bring her back.

Those within WWE now reportedly expect to see her show up in a different promotion rather imminently, with AEW a huge favourite to land her. That's not to rule out TNA, though, who have been gaining considerable momentum recently and would welcome a big name like Mone as they launch their rebrand in January.

While it's unclear where she will go, we can expect the star to tease her next move on social media, as she hinted at a return to WWE online while she was in talks with the company.

Of course, there remains a large portion of viewers who want to see The CEO make a fairytale return to WWE, and this possibility isn’t something that the 31-year-old has shied away from. The star herself is very active on social media and has always had an interest in using her platforms to tease fans about her future plans.

Most recently, while WWE was putting on a house show in her hometown of Boston, the former Smackdown and Raw Women's Champion took to her Instagram story to leave a photo of her by the TD Garden, the same venue where her former employers could be found that night. This may have been to tease a return while she was in talks with the company, but a deal is now considered to be off the table.

Nevertheless, little is officially known about Mone’s future, and speculation will continue to be rampant until we get a definitive answer on where she will be plying her trade going forward. As always, should more come out about the future of Mercedes Mone and where she may appear next, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.