As Max Verstappen recorded his first P1 finish since June’s Barcelona GP, his rise from 17th to 1st marked off another fantastic race in the F1 season, with the competition between Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari hotting up.

With a dramatic visit to Sao Paulo ticked off the calendar, the F1 season is beginning to wind down with just three races remaining until the finale Abu Dhabi GP. However, as the finish line approaches for all the drivers, it is Lewis Hamilton who has shocked the masses, as he has suggested he could quit the rest of the season, in an outburst that has left current team Mercedes and possibly even future team Ferrari worrying.

Lewis Hamilton's Woes in Brazil

The Brit could only finish in 10th place

Close

It was a weekend to forget for Britain’s Lewis Hamilton, as he and his Mercedes team recorded their lowest finish in two years, with his 10th-place finish souring the Brit’s fantastic experience in South America; a visit that saw Hamilton drive racing legend Ayrton Senna’s McLaren around Interlagos.

The soon-to-be Ferrari driver wore his heart on his sleeve as he raced around the Sao Paulo track, with audio footage from his race revealing a frustrated Hamilton at the conclusion of the Grand Prix.

Related Lewis Hamilton's Emotional Radio Message to Mercedes After Brazil GP After 353 starts, Hamilton may have driven in his last race for Mercedes...

A reaction that reportedly “surprised” those at Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said: “That was a disaster of a weekend guys. That is the worst the car has ever been… If this is the last time that I get to perform, it's a shame it wasn't great, but I'm grateful for you.”

On course for his lowest-ever championship finish, with Hamilton finding himself seventh as things stand, it is a message that has left his current and future team worried, with the implication that he is calling it quits not being lost on anyone.

Lewis Hamilton Has Sparked Concern Before

The Brazil GP wasn't the first time he's voiced his displeasure about things at Mercedes

Despite the worries, Hamilton’s current team, Mercedes, have insisted that he will see the season out, with rookie Kimi Antonelli stepping up from F2 to replace the outgoing Brit, whose £50 million a year Ferrari contract will pleasantly await him. However, with Hamilton’s storybook Mercedes finish crumbling away, it appears this isn’t the first time he’s voiced his frustrations recently, with an interview with motorsport.com after the Grand Prix revealing similar thoughts.

2024 Drivers' Championship top 5 (as of 05/11/24) Position Driver Team Points 1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 393 2. Lando Norris McLaren 331 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 307 4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 262 5. Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 244

"If they give me a car that doesn't bounce off the track in the next few races, then hopefully, we can get a better result, but yeah, looking forward to Christmas."

With Hamilton reaching the twilight of his career, his frustrations could lie in knowing his best days are behind him, with his move to Ferrari hopefully reigniting his passion. From Ferrari’s perspective, the comments will be cause for concern, with the Italian brand understanding they are dealing with a legend who won’t settle for less, a passionate winner who will want to end his career on a high.

Comments that F1 fans will hope are just heat of the moment, where adrenaline is high and competitiveness is rife, Hamilton appears to be leaving Mercedes at the right time. With just three races left in his Mercedes career, barring any sudden changes that he himself has alluded to, the Brit will be happy to see the back of 2024, with his move to Ferrari exciting all involved.