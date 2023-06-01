Mercedes' technical director James Allison has revealed how the Silver Arrows were sent a 'clutch' of Red Bull photos after Sergio Perez's stricken car was hoisted up by a crane during qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Silver Arrows had seen their own machine flying through the air - in rather comical circumstances unless you're one of their engineers - with Lewis Hamilton's W14 needing lifting away after he had a small touch with the barriers in FP3.

Indeed, engineers from rival teams would have had a good look at the underside of the Merc to see if they could learn anything, before Red Bull suffered the same fate later on in the day.

Sergio Perez found the barriers at Ste Devote early in qualifying - ruining his race weekend in the process - and his RB19 car needed lifting away.

The pick of the 2023 bunch in terms of cars, any chance to study it and its design is worth its weight in gold for rival teams and especially when the rarely seen floor is on show - as it was in this instance.

Red Bull would likely have been expecting photos of the car to be doing the rounds as other engineers tried to learn some of the secrets of their 2023 success, and Mercedes TD Allison has revealed that Merc got sent a host of images to obviously take a closer look at:

Speaking via Mercedes' Monaco debrief, Allison said:

"Certainly it always attracts a lot of interest [when a car is hoisted.] There is a lot of scurrying around with team camera men, not just to rely on the TV pictures which are low resolution and not good enough grade.

"Photographers are positioned at strategic parts of the track where there is a likelihood that the cranes will be brought into play and there they are clicking away furiously, and then our inbox is subsequently filled with high resolution images of other cars.

"Sadly, our own car had its trip into the heavens and there will be plenty of photos in our competitor’s inboxes from that. But yes, we got a nice clutch of Red Bull imagery and that's always a good thing for our aerodynamicists to pore over and see if we can pick out details that will be of interest to us in our ongoing test programme."

A fascinating bit of insight into how teams work to try and get an advantage over one another, and Mercedes will be eager to see if there's anything from the Red Bull that they can apply to their own design.