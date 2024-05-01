Highlights Mercedes are willing to break the bank to replace Lewis Hamilton with Max Verstappen

Verstappen's family are already believed to have begun negotiations over the move.

The three-time world champion has a release clause in his current Red Bull contract.

Mercedes are preparing a staggering offer for three-time world champion Max Verstappen, rumoured to be worth a record-breaking sum. Team principal Toto Wolff has been publicly open about his desire to bring the Red Bull driver to his Brackley-based side, and Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari has unlocked the potential for the world record move to happen. However, if Mercedes are to fill the void left by Hamilton with the reigning world champion, they will need to break the bank to do so.

Verstappen Could Earn Three Times More Than Lewis Hamilton Next Season

Mercedes are willing to splash out to land Verstappen

Per The Sun, Mercedes are willing to offer Verstappen a deal worth £128 million-a-year to make the switch from Red Bull. Such a contract would easily surpass Hamilton's new deal at Ferrari, which is touted to be worth around £40 million-a-year. Mercedes bosses, including Wolff, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius, and the INEOS CEO and Manchester United shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be looking to hold meetings with Verstappen's family in the coming days.

Despite Verstappen's fast start on the track this season, the situation between himself and Red Bull appears to be breaking down rapidly following his spectacular fallout with Red Bull team boss Christian Horner. The Verstappen camp have made it clear that they are considering their options following the recent allegations that Horner was inappropriate towards a female colleague, even though these have since been cleared.

Verstappen's father recently said that Horner's position as head of the team is ripping it apart. Horner responded by saying he would not stand in the way if Verstappen wanted to leave Red Bull, despite his £40 million-a-year contract running until 2028.

Another key factor in the potential departure of Verstappen from Red Bull would be if other key members of the team were to leave as well. Iconic F1 engineer and Chief Technical Officer of Red Bull, Adrian Newey, announced his imminent departure from Red Bull on Wednesday morning. The early exit from his contract will allow him to be free to move to another team in 2025, with Ferrari being the hot favourites to sign him. Newey has been a part of Red Bull since 2005, and the departure of the man heralded as F1's greatest ever designer would leave a gaping hole in the Red Bull team, and would only encourage Verstappen to move on too.

Red Bull team advisor, Dr Helmut Marko, who is a close ally of Max Verstappen, has also been rumoured to leave Red Bull, with reports in Austria suggesting Mercedes could swoop in for him too. A sensational report last month revealed a break clause in Verstappen's contract which allows him to walk out of Red Bull if Marko leaves the team.

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff remains optimistic about his chances of securing Verstappen as his latest star driver: "Clearly, when you look at it from the most rational point of view, you can say, “Well, that’s the quickest car in the hands of the quickest driver”.

"But I don’t think that this is the only reason you stay where you are. For, let’s say, simple minds, that might be the only reason you stay in a car and that’s it. But maybe there is some more depth to some people that consider other factors too and I think Max has that depth."

One of those factors Wolff is referring to is undoubtedly the eye-watering £128 million-a-year that Verstappen could receive at Mercedes, smashing the world record for the highest salary in Formula 1.