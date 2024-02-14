Highlights Mercedes have unveiled their new car for the 2024 F1 season with a complete relaunch, featuring a reimagined livery.

Team boss Toto Wolff has acknowledged the challenge of catching up to Red Bull this season, but remains ambitious and determined to bridge the gap.

Lewis Hamilton expressed emotions and excitement as he prepares for his final season with Mercedes before joining Ferrari in 2025.

At a launch event this morning (14th of February), Mercedes revealed the new car that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will be driving for the upcoming 2024 Formula 1 season.

After a couple of disappointing seasons, Mercedes had promised an overhaul of the W13 and W14 models that had seen the team perform short of expectations over the past couple of years. The current era of F1 regulations has seen Red Bull dominate the competition and Mercedes were expected to go back to the drawing board and return with a fresh approach in hopes of closing the gap on their rivals.

At the highly-anticipated reveal of the new car, the Silver Arrows team boss Toto Wolff described the car as a “complete relaunch.” The new-look car features a reimagined livery, which sees the return of the traditional silver of Mercedes on the nose of the car, alongside the green of sponsors Petronas.

Close

What has been said about the Mercedes car

Wolff, Allison, and Hamilton have all released statements

After his team failed to win a single race during the 2023 season, Toto Wolff conceded that Mercedes have a mountain to climb if they are to catch up with last year’s runaway winners Red Bull, stating: "We know we have a mountain to climb to fight at the very front. There are no miracles in this sport, but our ambition and determination are strong. Since charting this new course, development has progressed well. We had several items on our priority list for this car. We will soon see if we've made the step we've aimed for."

Related Ferrari reveal new car for 2024 Formula 1 season The Prancing Horse have released their car for the new season & it's absolutely gorgeous!

Mercedes technical director James Allison added: "We feel like we have had a good winter, but F1 is a relative game and only time will tell how big a step we've made. We're focused on getting the most from the car we launch, but we are excited by the development race that will follow as the regulations are still young and opportunities abound."

The launch event also marked Hamilton’s first public appearance since the shocking announcement that he would be leaving Mercedes at the end of the upcoming season and joining Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Speaking at the launch, Hamilton discussed the emotions he was feeling as he laid eyes on the final car he will drive for Mercedes: “It’s obviously been emotional, it’s very surreal to be here. I came here in 2013, 11 years with the team, this is the start of my 12th. The focus throughout the whole of winter training is getting the team back to where we once were. We have had these difficult couple of years which have been really grounding for us.

“It is such a privilege to work with people to see the work they’re doing over the winter. This is the most exciting part of the year. To know everything underneath the hood, that George and I will be able to experience on the track. It’s exciting."

Hamilton’s final season with Mercedes will begin with the Bahrain Grand Prix, which runs from the 29th of February until the 2nd of March.