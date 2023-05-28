George Russell has given his thoughts on the changes Mercedes have made to their W14 car, especially in terms of their sidepod overhaul.

The Silver Arrows caused quite a stir at the start of last season when they unveiled their new car with a 'zero-pod' concept but it became clear that elements of the W13 were causing issues and preventing them from competing right at the sharp end.

Indeed, they have since found themselves playing catch-up and, now, they have opted to go down a different route with a more 'Red Bull-like' concept down each side of the car in a bid to get themselves back in the game right at the front.

It remains to be seen how much the changes improve their standing, though the new sidepods are only part of what they're looking to do, with floor work also being put in.

Speaking about the changes, Russell said:

"Sometimes you've got to stick with what you believe and sometimes the best course of action is building around your foundations.

"But we wanted to rule something things out. Equally with the sidepods, they haven't necessarily brought any more performance by going to a more Red Bull concept.

"The magic is more underneath with the floor, but we had to rule it out. We've done that, now we move on."

The sidepods appear to be far from the full story, then, and instead Merc are now looking to see what they can do now they have made the tweaks in terms of building on a new foundation.

For this afternoon's race in Monaco, Lewis Hamilton starts in P5 whilst Russell is in P8, though little can be read into that as to whether the changes the team have made to the car have had a massive improvement.

Monaco is a real outlier on the calendar thanks to its layout and it won't be until Spain next weekend at the more traditional configuration of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya that we can perhaps start drawing some conclusions about the tweaks Merc have made.

This afternoon, though, the team will be looking to get as many points as possible