Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has discussed the expected changes on the W14 ahead of the grand prix at Imola this weekend.

The start of the European section of the season takes place in the coming days with the iconic Imola circuit hosting round six of the championship.

It's usually a point in the campaign where teams bring plenty of upgrades and, arguably, the most talked about set of tweaks are going to be on the Mercedes this weekend as they look to kickstart their year.

Lewis Hamilton has recently said that he has been 'counting the days' towards the upgrades on the car and, whilst it perhaps won't be a silver bullet for the Silver Arrows and get them straight back in the mix alongside Red Bull as of this weekend, there will naturally be hope it can take them a step closer to returning to the fight for race victories.

We'll soon start to get some answers about how the changes have improved things, then, and Toto Wolff has also given some insight into what Merc are trying to do with the tweaks:

"What we're trying with the upgrade is to create a new baseline for us to take question marks and variables out of the equation, and to say 'this is not a problem now that we have gone to a different spec' and that is, for example, front suspension.

"We are also looking at bodywork solutions that are - let's say - more conventional than others, that will create a different airflow.

"It's almost like a reset to what would have been a good start 12 months ago, and then to try to add performance to the car."

Of course, Mercedes won't be the only team bringing upgrades to the next batch of European races and so their progress will partly be tempered by any gains those around them make.

There is a fair amount of interest into what the Mercedes is going to look like this weekend, though, but ultimately that doesn't really matter and it's all about what the stopwatch is going to show once the car hits the track.

There's rain being forecast this weekend in Imola as well, meanwhile, and so it remains to be seen how that potentially impacts the level of data Mercedes can get about their new upgrades over the course of running them in Italy.