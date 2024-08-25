Arsenal have only confirmed one summer signing so far in the form of Riccardo Calafiori, with Mikel Arteta choosing quality over quantity when it comes to signings in the transfer window - but the Gunners are set to announce their second in the form of Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the deal taking him to north London has been 'sealed' after completing a medical.

The Gunners have been in the market for a new central midfielder throughout the summer, with reports stating that they were looking at Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi at the start of the window - though any deal taking the Spain international to the club didn't come to fruition and as a result, Arteta was forced to look elsewhere in the market. They landed on Merino, and after weeks of talks it finally appears as if they've got their man - with a medical being completed and Romano stating that a deal has been 'sealed'.

Arsenal Deal For Merino "Sealed"

The midfielder is set to join on a four-year contract

The report from Romano states that Merino has now 'completed' his medical as a new Arsenal player, with the Gunners exchanging documents with Sociedad over his move and the deal being 'sealed'.

It will cost €32million to secure his services with an extra €5million in add-ons - whilst the midfielder will sign a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further season.

Mikel Merino's La Liga statistics - Real Sociedad squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 =3rd Goals 5 =3rd Assists 3 =3rd Man of the Match Awards 6 1st Tackles Per Game 2.4 2nd Match rating 7.18 1st

Merino, who starred alongside Rodri at EURO 2024 for eventual winners Spain, has been a mainstay in Sociedad's side throughout the past half-decade and his knowhow and nous could prove vital for the Gunners if they are to finally break Manchester City's stronghold on the Premier League - especially with the Gunners making a winning start to the season with a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day being followed up by an equally impressive 2-0 win away at Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

Merino is a Perfect Signing for Arsenal

The midfielder will bring composure and depth to the Emirates

Arsenal have needed someone in Merino's ilk for the past two years at least. Jorginho is a decent ball-playing midfielder but he can sometimes lack the physicality and pace to get around to winning duels, whilst Thomas Partey - despite his goal against the Villans helping secure Arsenal the win - can sometimes be found lacking technically, with the Ghanaian not being as tidy in possession as Merino.

The Spaniard is a nice blend of both Jorginho and Partey combined, which will naturally help Declan Rice influence games further up the pitch safe in the knowledge that Merino can dictate play from deep, and with attacking talents such as Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz feeding off of the service given to them by the rest of the side, it could make Arsenal extremely well balanced as they aim to end their 21-year hiatus from the Premier League title.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Merino played for Newcastle in the 2017-18 season, scoring once in 24 games for the Magpies.

Merino is also capable of chipping in with goals from the centre of midfield, too. The Spanish star nabbed a late winner against Germany at EURO 2024 and by equalling his best goalscoring season for Sociedad with five goals in the league, it appears that the Gunners are buying him at his peak.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-08-24.