In a Monday morning appearance on The Sports Junkies Podcast, former ESPN NFL analyst Merril Hoge provided the most scalding-hot take of the pre-draft process to this point by claiming he wouldn't select widely-projected No. 2 overall pick Drake Maye in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Hoge, who played eight years in the league as the Pittsburgh Steelers' fullback, expressed a number of concerns with the University of North Carolina starter's tape.

I wouldn't draft Maye in the first round. He's extremely inconsistent with his accuracy, his processing... he's not extremely athletic... he's got a longer throwing motion, which allows more hits in our league... I'm just bothered by it.

A recent report from CBS Sports' NFL insider Josina Anderson indicated Maye will apparently join fellow top quarterback prospects Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels - the latter of whom Hoge said he'd take No. 2 overall if he were running the Washington Commanders - in not testing or throwing at this week's scouting combine.

Hoge has a track record of going against the grain

He has both impressive hits and major whiffs over the years

At this time of year, it's much more common to see draft connoisseurs hype up a prospect they believe is flying beneath the radar rather than to criticize one residing so close to the top of draft boards. After all, the blowback from missing on a projected fourth-round pick's ceiling pales in comparison to being linked with a poor take surrounding a premier talent. But, if anyone doesn't care about following the collective ideology that permeates the draft community, it's Hoge.

During his two decades as an ESPN analyst, Hoge frequently found himself taking the alternative side in discussions concerning many highly-regarded prospects. He correctly predicted Johnny Manziel would be a first-round bust when appearing on First Take more than six weeks prior to the 2014 NFL Draft, and called that year's projected No. 1 pick, Jadeveon Clowney, a "very average football player" compared to fellow edge rushing draftee Khalil Mack.

When speaking on the Dan Patrick Show ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, Hoge revealed he gave just one quarterback prospect a first-round grade. That lone signal-caller was C.J. Stroud, who posted one of the best rookie quarterbacking seasons of all-time en route to an AFC South title, divisional round playoff appearance and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

For all of his hits, Hoge has some large whiffs on his resume as well. Ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, he named Jacob Eason his No. 2 QB prospect over Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. Eason has played in only two games as a professional, throwing two interceptions and no touchdown passes.

His biggest misfire came in his coverage of the 2008 NFL Draft, when he projected former Louisville QB Brian Brohm, the Green Bay Packers second-round selection, would become Brett Favre's heir instead of Aaron Rodgers. If tradition continues, Maye is slated to either be someone's future franchise quarterback or have an early-career arc similar to that of Zach Wilson.

Top QB Prospects 2023 Stat Comparison Stat Williams Maye Daniels Passing Yards 3,633 3,608 3,812 Passing TDs 30 24 40 Completion % 68.6% 63.3% 72.2% INTs 5 9 4 Passer Rating 170.1 149.0 208.0

