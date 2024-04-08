Highlights Merrill Hoge predicts that UNC QB Drake Maye will turn out to be a bust if he's selected early in this year's draft.

Maye's deep passing accuracy raises concerns, and some of his stats place him near the bottom when compared to other top QB prospects.

Maye has ideal size, arm strength, and mobility, but his gunslinger mentality could lead to his success or failure.

In a year like 2024, where several quarterbacks are projected to go in the first round of the draft, some will likely succeed, and some will flop.

According to draft pundit Merrill Hoge, University of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is the most likely to flop and bring those around him down too. The former ESPN broadcaster told WCCO's Henry Lake:

Drake Maye is the kind of player that will get you fired. Especially if you draft him in the top five or top three, he’s going to get you fired... Malik Willis might be the only guy I can think of that is as erratic as Drake Maye... His last game, the NC State game, was the most embarrassing display I'd ever seen from a guy who's supposed to be an elite franchise quarterback.

Many current mock drafts have Maye among the top three selections, along with USC's Caleb Williams and LSU's Jayden Daniels, including GMS' latest mock draft, which has Maye going to the New England Patriots at No. 3.

While things can certainly change between now and then, it is hard to imagine Maye falling out of the first ten selections.

Maye Was Not as Accurate in College as The Draft's Other Top Passers

The team that drafts him will look to fix this issue

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

When asked to elaborate on why he didn't think Maye would succeed as a passer, Hoge brought up concerns about his deep passing accuracy:

The one thing everybody said, which is true, from 50 [yards] in, he was not erratic. It’s when he went over.

When comparing Maye's statistics to the other QBs projected to go in the draft's first two rounds, he finishes worst or second-worst in most categories. The North Carolina signal-caller only completed 63.3% of his passes and threw nine interceptions in 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye threw just 24 touchdown passes in 12 games during the 2023 campaign, a troubling figure for a quarterback who averaged 35 throws per game. That's about a 5.6 TD rate, which is far below Caleb Williams' mark (7.7) and nearly half of Jayden Daniels' number (12.2).

Stats For 2024 Draft Class Top QB Prospects Player Completion % Passing Yards Passing TDs INTs Rating Caleb Williams 68.6% 3,633 30 5 170.1 Drake Maye 63.3% 3,608 24 9 149.0 Jayden Daniels 72.2% 3,812 40 4 208.0 J.J. McCarthy 72.3% 2,991 22 4 167.4 Bo Nix 77.4% 4,508 45 3 188.3 Michael Penix Jr. 65.4% 4,903 36 11 157.1

Still, Maye has the kind of profile that makes NFL evaluators salivate. At 6'4" and 223 pounds, he has ideal size for his position. Maye also has an excellent arm that can hit receivers at all levels of the field. And while he's not a blazer, the UNC signal-caller can make plays with his feet and extend drives.

On the negative, Maye has a bit of a gunslinger mentality. Quarterbacks like Justin Herbert have succeeded with that type of playing style, and others, like Sam Darnold, have failed.

Negative comments like Hoge's, paired with those tangible weaknesses in Maye's game, have seen him slipping down many draft boards recently, with National Champion-QB J.J. McCarthy seeing a corresponding boost in his draft stock. Whether Hoge's prediction comes true will likely depend on the coaching staff with which Maye ends up.

Source: WCCO

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.