Paul Merson believes West Ham United are in "big trouble" heading into their Premier League clash with Brentford this afternoon, with Julen Lopetegui under major pressure for his job.

The Hammers have won just once so far this season in the top-flight under the Spanish coach, who replaced David Moyes in the dugout during the summer after five years with the Scot in charge at the London Stadium.

But after two humbling defeats last week to Chelsea and then Liverpool in the EFL Cup, pressure is growing on him to find positive results from somewhere with fans growing uneasy about what they are seeing on the pitch despite having spent over £150million during the summer transfer window on nine new players.

Merson: West Ham in 'Big Trouble'

Hammers travel to Brentford on Saturday afternoon

Ahead of the clash at the GTech stadium, Merson predicted the result of the game for Sportskeeda and added in his verdict on the current situation in east London - admitting that he would be "shocked" to see anything other than a West Ham defeat on the day.

"I tell you what, West Ham are in big trouble! I always say be careful what you wish for. They got rid of David Moyes after he won them a European trophy and now the new manager is struggling. "They're up against Brentford and I'll be shocked if they don't lose this game. I don't see a lot between the teams on paper but the way they're playing at the moment there is certainly a huge gap. "Julen Lopetegui has to get a positive result in the next few games. West Ham fans won't be happy with that they've seen so far this season. In terms of the talent they have in that team, it's one of their best sides ever. But they are not gelling together on the pitch and the manager still hasn't figured out his best XI.'

Journalist Jacob Steinberg revealed following defeat to Chelsea that Lopetegui was under "massive pressure", but GIVEMESPORT sources have since revealed that his job is safe "for now", although the club will be keeping a close eye on the next three fixtures as they look for a positive turn in the club's fortunes.

The Irons currently sit in 14th place in the table with four points from their opening five games, although they have only managed to score three goals.

West Ham's Premier League results in full - 2024/25 season Opponent and result Shots taken Shots against Aston Villa, 2-1 loss 14 15 Crystal Palace, 2-0 win 18 14 Manchester City, 3-1 loss 10 23 Fulham, 1-1 draw 11 21 Chelsea, 3-0 loss 15 12

Niclas Fullkrug Impressing in Training

German forward has been out injured

Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug is showing good signs of recovery in training after suffering an injury during the last international break, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The 31-year-old was signed in a deal worth £27million from Borussia Dortmund after starring at Euro 2024, but has managed just one start for the club so far after Michail Antonio was preferred to him initially before his injury.

But sources have revealed that he is making good progress with his recovery and is expected to return to action before the upcoming international break, although he is unlikely to be fit enough to start a game until after that period.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 28/9/2024.