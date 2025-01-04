Paul Merson has tipped Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool next summer when his contract expires, although he expects Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah to stay at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and there's even talk of the La Liga giants swooping for his signature this month. The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are expected to reject a pending £20 million offer for the English right-back, who has been with the club his entire career.

The 26-year-old is one of three high-profile Liverpool stars whose contracts are up this summer. Van Dijk and Salah are also in the final months of their current deals at Anfield.

Liverpool's Out-Of-Contract Trio In The Premier League This Season Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van Dijk Mohamed Salah Appearances 17 18 18 Goals 1 1 17 Assists 4 1 13 Expected Goals (xG) 0.66 1.01 15.47 Big Chances Created 12 1 14 Key Passes 2.3 0.3 2.0 Accurate Passes Per Game 36.9 (77%) 72.3 (92%) 20.6 (73%) Accurate Crosses 1.6 (28%) 0.0 (0%) 0.5 (26%) Interceptions Per Game 0.9 1.8 0.2 Tackles Per Game 2.6 1.2 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.3 (36%) 0.2 (75%) 1.7 (52%) Ground Duels Won 3.2 (51%) 1.6 (64%) 3.4 (46%) Aerial Duels Won 0.1 (20%) 3.1 (75%) 0.1 (33%)

Arne Slot has propelled the Merseysiders to the top of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League standings. The trio have been instrumental, but Merson thinks Alexander-Arnold won't be with his boyhood club after this season.

Merson: Trent To Go But Van Dijk And Salah To Stay

Arsenal Icon Expects Real Madrid To Get Their Man

Merson touched on speculation over Alexander-Arnold's future by urging Liverpool to keep the England international until the end of the season. He wrote in his Premier League fixture predictions for Sportskeeda:

There are reports about Real Madrid offering £20 million to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. No point selling him for that kind of money. They should just keep him and win the league instead. It's an absolute no for me if that's what Real Madrid are willing to offer as the final price for Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold, purported to be earning £180,000 per week, has been in fine form this season, putting in several stunning displays, including in a 5-0 win away to West Ham United (December 29). He's showcased his playmaking talents and justified Madrid's long-term interest in him.

Merson added:

When Alexander-Arnold leaves, we will miss him and his quality. When do Real Madrid go for someone and they don't get him? So I expect him to leave. But until then, I want everyone to leave him alone and let him enjoy his football. He's been an incredible player and it would be a fitting end, if he wins the league.

Van Dijk looks the likeliest of the three to extend his stay at Anfield, with reports suggesting he's already agreed on terms on a new three-year deal. The 33-year-old Dutch defender has been a stalwart at the back this season and has shown professionalism despite his contract situation.

Salah has made headlines by going public about his contract situation and most recently said this was his 'final year' at the club. But this comes after reports claimed the Premier League's top scorer had agreed on a new deal, keeping the 32-year-old tied to the Merseysiders until 2028.

Merson touched on Van Dijk and Salah's situations:

It looks like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will end up renewing their contracts. I personally thought they would lose all three of them, but if they get Salah and Van Dijk to sign extensions, that is still brilliant.

Liverpool will want Alexander-Arnold to take Merson's advice and focus on his football. They face a beleaguered Manchester United side at Anfield on Sunday (December 5) and sit top of the Premier League, six points above second-placed Arsenal.

