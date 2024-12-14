Manchester United travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, and Paul Merson has revealed his belief that Ruben Amroim must start Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to claim all three points.

The Red Devils have lost their last two Premier League matches, and thus are in desperate need of some points in this game to kick-start Amorim's tenure at the club. Meanwhile, City are on their own dismal run, having won just one of their last ten games in all competitions.

The Citizens have conceded 23 goals in these ten matches, and have looked particularly vulnerable in transition. Thus, Merson is adamant that Amorim should deploy this pacey and direct front three of Diallo, Rashford and Garnacho, to expose City's defensive frailties.

Merson: Amorim Must Start Diallo, Rashford and Garnacho

City are susceptible to counter-attacks

The Amorim reign hasn't commenced in the way that the Portuguese would've hoped. After wins over Bodo/Glimt and Everton, the 39-year-old's team suffered back-to-back defeats at the hands of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

Last weekend's 3-2 loss at Old Trafford was particularly concerning, with the manner of performance prompting Gary Neville to lament Amorim's team selection. However, the north-west outfit did scrape past Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League in midweek, in spite of a 'toxic' away end booing Rashford off the pitch.

While the display wasn't pretty, returning to winning ways will give Amorim's ensemble confidence, and Merson believes that despite the public jeering of Rashford, the Englishman should be in line to start the Manchester Derby on Sunday.

Writing in his Premier League predictions for Sportskeeda, the pundit laid out his United front-line for the clash with Pep Guardiola's side:

"If Ruben Amorim wants to win this game, he must opt for a front-three with Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. Everybody is exposing City through counter-attacks and this trio can hurt them with their pace."

With the Manchester City defence likely to include the ageing and rapidly declining Kyle Walker, attempting to threaten the Champions' back-line with pace would appear logical. However, with Amorim expected to retain his 3-4-3 system, and Bruno Fernandes unlikely to be dropped, the club captain will either have to drop deeper or one of Merson's three picks will likely miss out.

Rashford's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 15 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.47 Expected Goals Per 90 0.16 Key Passes Per 90 1.38 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13

