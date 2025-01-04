Arsenal's search for a new attacker signing is well underway, and Paul Merson has suggested the Gunners "put in a massive bid" to sign Newcastle star, Aleksander Isak.

Mikel Arteta and his entourage have held a long-term interest in the forward, who is reportedly the Spaniard's "dream priority", as revealed previously by Ben Jacobs exclusively to GIVEMESPORT. Reinforcing in attack is a priority for the club, and Isak is believed to be among a plethora of strikers who could compete for minutes at the Emirates. Over the last few transfer windows, Arsenal have also been linked with the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, but are yet to finalize a move for an out-and-out number nine.

Merson: Arsenal 'Definitely Win' League Title with Isak

The 25-year-old has been on fine form this term

Via Sportskeeda, former Arsenal man, Merson, insisted that he "wouldn't think twice" about signing Isak, as this would be the move which pushes Mikel Arteta's men over the line in their race for a Premier League title, whether it be this season or the next. He wrote:

"If I was Arsenal, I wouldn't think twice and put in a massive bid to sign him in January. Isak is a real handful and in terrific form. Even if Arsenal don't win the league this season, they will definitely win it next season, if they have him in their line-up!"

The Swede, considered among the best strikers in the English top-flight, has notched a remarkable 13 goals and a further four assists in all competitions, ranking as his team's top-scorer this term. With ten goal contributions in just his last six league outings, Isak has been in scintillating form thus far, and the Magpies are understandably unwilling to let go of their man, especially mid-way through the season.

Aleksandr Isak's 2024/25 Premier League statistics comparison Games 17 Goals 12 Assists 4 Shots on target per 90 1.57 Key passes per 90 1.96

A reported £115 million price tag would make Isak's signing a club-record in terms of transfer fees for Arsenal, though it remains to be seen whether the North Londoners are willing to pay the hefty valuation. Nonetheless, with the side still six points adrift of Liverpool at the top of the table having played an additional game, this may be a necessary investment to close the gap ahead of a late push for the title in the second half of the season.

