Andy Robertson's struggles for Liverpool at Arsenal last weekend has seemingly opened debate over his future at Anfield - with Paul Merson suggesting that if Kostas Tsimikas starts ahead of him in their game against Brighton on Saturday, it could be the beginning of the end for the former Hull City star.

Bukayo Saka turned Robertson inside out with a smart touch and nutmeg in the opening minutes of Liverpool's 2-2 draw at the Emirates last Sunday, and generally, Robertson looked out of his depth against the England star. Beyond that, Robertson did start against Saturday's opponents in midweek in the League Cup - but two games the space of a few days and one of which he struggled in - could open the door for Tsimikas to start.

Merson: Robertson Could Be Dropped For Good

The defender has not been in the best form for the Reds

Tsimikas may well get the nod against the Seagulls at Anfield, despite Robertson having started all but one of Liverpool's Premier League games this season.

Andy Robertson's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 670 6th Crosses Per Game 1 2nd Tackles Per Game 1 =10th Interceptions Per Game 0.3 =10th Match rating 6.60 15th

And Merson told SportsKeeda that if the Greek is moved into the first team by Arne Slot, it could be a sign of the times moving forward. The Premier League icon said ahead of the crunch clash on Merseyside:

"I'm not sure if Kostas Tsimikas has now replaced Andy Robertson as the first-choice left-back at Liverpool. Robertson struggled against Arsenal, but the fact is that Bukayo Saka can do that to any defender in this league! "Maybe Arne Slot going back to Robertson for the cup game against Brighton was for him to get some confidence. If Tsimikas gets into the starting XI this weekend, then that could be a sign of things to come."

Robertson has been a real stalwart for the Reds throughout his career, notching up 310 appearances in a red shirt with 53 of those being in the Champions League - and at the age of just 30, it's the first time he's gone through a sticky spell in his Anfield tenure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andy Robertson has 78 caps for Scotland, scoring three goals.

The club have been linked with other left-backs in recent weeks, with GIVEMESPORT sources stating that they are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Rayan Ait-Nouri - and if the club don't see an improvement in the coming weeks, that could develop.

Related Area Liverpool Must Upgrade Shown by £100k p/w Ace’s ‘Strange’ Display vs Chelsea Liverpool made just one change to their 2024/25 squad over the summer, but January could see Arne Slot look for a new left-back.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-11-24.