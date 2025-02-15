Paul Merson has insisted that Tottenham starlet Archie Gray should keep his place in the starting eleven when his team's injury crisis clears up, due to his unwavering commitment and reliability.

A number of individuals at the club have succumbed to injuries this term, which has seen boss Ange Postecoglou struggle to cope under increasing pressure. The likes of Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have both spent prolonged periods on the sidelines, and would otherwise have been Spurs' first choices in the centre-back roles. Meanwhile, in their absence, 18-year-old Gray has been asked to step out of position to cover.

Merson: Tottenham Starlet Gray an "Absolute Credit" This Season

The ex-Arsenal man was impressed with the youngster's reliability amid an injury crisis

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson heaped praise on Gray, expressing his desire to see Gray feature more often for Spurs in the remainder of the season, even when first-team players return from the treatment table. He said:

"When all these players are fit, I hope Gray plays. I think he's been an absolute credit, the young lad. "From a distance, he turns up every week, plays in the wrong position, plays in a stinking team at the moment, with a lorryload of injuries, and he plays every week."

Indeed, although naturally a midfielder, Gray has featured everywhere but his preferred position this term. He has started eight times as a central defender, and has also started twice as a full-back as well to cover for the vast array of first-team injuries.

Archie Gray's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 17 Minutes Played 962 Passes Completion (%) 88.8 Tackles Won per 90 0.37 Interceptions per 90 0.75 Clearances per 90 2.99

Tottenham agreed to a transfer worth in the region of £30 million in the summer of 2024 to sign the "phenomenal" Gray from Leeds. He was among a number of youth signings signed by the club, alongside the likes of Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert, in a bid to strengthen the future of the squad.

Gray may be asked to continue out of position a little longer, as Van de Ven is set to miss Spurs' Premier League clash with Manchester United due to a lack of fitness.

