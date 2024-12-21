Arsenal travel to South London on Saturday evening to face Crystal Palace, and Paul Merson believes that Mikel Arteta must drop Gabriel Martinelli for Raheem Sterling for the clash at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners have drawn their last two in the league in disappointing fashion, held to lackluster draws against Fulham and Everton. The dropped points see them sat six points adrift of leaders Liverpool, who have played a game fewer, and thus the encounter with Palace is highly significant for the North Londoners.

Arteta's team's left-hand side has looked dysfunctional for most of the season, with Martinelli struggling to find his form from a few years ago. The Brazilian has scored just three Premier League goals all campaign, and Merson believes that he should subsequently lose his place in the starting eleven on Saturday, and that Sterling should come in for him.

Merson: Sterling Should Start Over Martinelli v Palace

Martinelli has been in poor form

Since netting 15 goals in all competitions in the 2022/23 season, Martinelli's career trajectory has plateaued. The 23-year-old scored just six league goals last term, and has four in all competitions this season, leading to widespread criticism over his performances.

Thierry Henry lamented Martinelli when analysing Arsenal's attacking woes earlier this week, while Gunners fans slammed the winger for his meek display against Everton. Earning a purported £180,000 a week, the maligned forward must start producing to a level that reflects this wage package.

Former Arsenal player and now pundit Merson believes Sterling should take Martinelli's place in the starting eleven for Saturday evening's game at Selhurst Park. Writing for Sportskeeda, he stated:

"Arsenal have to sort that side out where Gabriel Martinelli plays, they have a problem there and need a solution. Raheem Sterling looks most comfortable when he plays where Bukayo Saka plays, but you can't keep the latter out of the team of switch his preferred position, no chance! "Martinelli is getting a bit too predictable now and Arsenal must change it up on that side. Leandro Trossard is an option but when I look at him, I think he's more suited to coming off the bench. So I'd actually give Sterling a chance on that side."

Sterling has started just two Premier League games all season, although he demonstrated glimpses of life in Arsenal's win over Palace in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

Martinelli's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 14 Goals 3 Assists 2 Shots Per 90 1.79 Key Passes Per 90 1.47 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.58

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 21/12/2024