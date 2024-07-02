Highlights Mert Gunok's last-minute save secured Turkey's quarter-final spot at Euro 2024.

Merih Demiral scored twice for Turkey in their 2-1 win over Austria.

Gunok's close-range save has been hailed as one of the best ever in a crucial moment of the tie.

Mert Gunok produced a stunning save in added time to secure Turkey's place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 as they beat Austria 2-1 in the round of 16. The shot-stopper had to be on high alert as Christoph Baumgartner had a header in the final stages of the game.

Turkey took an early lead after Merih Demiral capitalised on a mistake at the back to sweep home inside 57 seconds, making it one of the fastest goals in the competition's history. Austria failed to clear their lines and the defender was on hand to smash the ball into the back of the net.

Demiral would double his side's lead in the second half, but a Michael Gregoritsch strike gave Austria hope with more than 20 minutes of normal time remaining. Ralf Rangnick's side continued to push and thought they had found their equaliser when Baumgartner rose highest to meet a lofted cross.

Related Turkey 2-1 Austria: Player Ratings and Match Highlights Merih Demiral shined as Turkey booked their place in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024

But Gunok was on his toes and produced a phenomenal close-range save, diving to his right and flicking the ball up past the post. The goalkeeper then rose to his feet to celebrate wildly, as he was swarmed by his teammates who knew they had just secured their place in the last eight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Austria's last-minute header had an expected goals on target score of 0.94.

It's been hailed as the save of the tournament

The save has been hailed by many people as one of the best saves ever. Lee Dixon, commentating for ITV, hailed it as a 'Gordon Banks replica', while Joleon Lescott said that it was certainly nailed on to win save of the tournament.

Many fans inside the ground could not believe that Gunok had managed to get his fingertips to the ball, and neither could the Turkish commentary team on duty for the game. Screaming down his microphone after the ball flew past the goal, you can hear the relief in the commentator's voice as well as his surprise.

Turkey Set Up Last Eight Meeting With the Netherlands

Both sides secured big wins on final day of the last 16

Turkey's victory means that Montella's side have secured passage to the quarter-finals of the competition, where they will face the Netherlands. Ronald Koeman's side also secured a big win on the final day of last 16 ties, beating Romania 3-0 in the afternoon kick-off.

The Crescent Moons will go into that tie as big underdogs, having been expected to lose to Austria in the last 16 clash following the latter's impressive performances throughout the competition. However, with Arda Guler playing a starring role for them, and with Gunok making stunning saves when it matters most, perhaps another shock could be in store for Turkey.