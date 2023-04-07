In football, those that score the goals tend to get all of the credit. However, those that create the chances are often overlooked when it comes to making the headlines. So, it may not be too obvious to work out who is the most creative player in the world.

Ask most people who they believe the best playmaker in the world is and they’ll likely say none other than Lionel Messi himself. But, if you’re looking at the statistics right now, he isn’t top dog. In fact, he’s not even in the top two.

That’ll come as a shock to most, however when the top 10 is broken down, with current form the deciding factor, it’s understandable why Messi is where he is in the list, with those above him enjoying fine individual seasons. That being said, Messi would be the first name on a teamsheet in any world eleven, even at 35 years of age.

Lionel Messi GOAT?

For many, the debate on who is the footballing GOAT is all but settled, with Messi taking top spot. Some however, would still back Cristiano Ronaldo, despite his career continuing away from the biggest stage of all, The Champions League.

Messi not only is still playing at an elite club in Europe, but he is now a World Cup winner. He guided his beloved Argentina to the title out in Qatar, dethroning the defending champions in the final. He may not be sitting at the top of this list, but the fact he’s still at the business end of it shows the levels he still plays at.

FourFourTwo have compiled their list of the greatest 10 playmakers in the world of football right now, taking a number of things into account for their list. Granted, playmaker is a broad term in football, but here is the 10 players that make their list.

10. Thomas Muller

9. Piotr Zielinski

8. Bruno Guimaraes

7. Jamal Musiala

6. Pedri

5. Bruno Fernandes

4. Luka Modric

3. Lionel Messi

2. Kevin De Bruyne

1. Martin Odegaard

Given the surprise success at The Emirates this season, it’s no surprise to see Martin Odegaard high up on the list, with some expecting him to top it I’m sure. The fact he is ranked higher than Kevin De Bruyne as well as Messi at this moment in time sums up just how good he and his team have been.