Even after Lionel Messi missed a second consecutive Inter Miami CF match on Thursday night in Concacaf Champions Cup competition, manager Javier Mascherano did not classify the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's absence as directly related to an injury, but rather to fatigue on account of a crowded schedule involving drastically varying weather conditions .

It's a stance that strains credulity at first. How often have you ever heard of a player missing back-to-back games — the latter a continental elimination-round clash — without an injury or suspension being involved?

But Miami's situation is an unusual one, both in terms of the attention Messi's status commands and the relative lack of experience of other decision-makers within the club.

Mascherano, once Messi's teammate at FC Barcelona and with the Argentina national team, is in his first senior managerial role and only two years older than Luis Suárez, the team's oldest player.

And Guillermo Hoyos, a longtime manager who once coached Messi as a youth talent at FC Barcelona B, has been installed into the top personnel executive role according to reports, at the expense of Raul Sanllehi .

Injured or Just Hurt?

Circumstances suggest a nagging, recurring issue

For most of the time we've seen Messi in MLS, the Argentine has appeared to deal with a chronic leg muscle issue that flares up sporadically, requiring rest to calm down so that it doesn't become an injury.

Former Miami manager Tata Martino was very clear about this throughout his tenure in charge of the Herons, to the point where it almost seemed overkill. But after an extremely well-traveled career that included stints at the helm of Barcelona and Argentina Football and Mexico Football national teams, Martino had probably learned that giving as much information as possible is actually in the best interest of his team.

So long as he kept including repetitive bits about Messi's muscular issues, reporters would find it redundant to focus their questions upon it.

But Mascherano hasn't been through those media wars before, and is only five years removed from his playing days. And in the eyes of a player, being hurt — or carrying a nagging issue — is a lot different than being injured, where you literally can't play. And perhaps that is the perspective influencing Mascherano's responses, which seem befuddling to media members who assume reasonably that health is part of the equation.

And there also isn't a voice more experienced with such situations to advise Mascherano on these scenarios. Despite a lengthy managerial career, Hoyos' highest level of experience came in a very brief stint in charge of the Bolivia national team, which began in August 2016 and finished before 2017 began.

What Now?

Can Miami spare Messi for Jamaica trip?

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

After Miami gutted out a 2-0 win over Cavalier on Thursday night, the bad news is the schedule doesn't ease up. Sunday brings an intriguing home match against Charlotte FC before a return trip to Jamaica on Thursday, where a sell-out crowd of 35,000 is expected at Kingston's National Statium, a.k.a "The Office."

And while a 2-0 advantage is a solid one, it is not insurmountable. Consider two years ago, when Hatian side Violette AC won their first-round home leg 3-0 over Austin FC, before advancing on aggregate despite a 2-0 loss in Leg 2. The order of games was reversed, but the score of the game at the MLS venue is identical.

"The Office" is also known for having imperfect field conditions, which could factor into the decision of when Messi returns.

But what seems clear is there is some sort of disconnect between how this whole situation is being what is actually going on and how the explanation of those events is being interpreted in the media. And if this is a chronic issue Messi is dealing with — as it has appeared since he first arrived in Miami — then either that disconnect has to be resolved or Miami have to acclimate to Messi's playing status being a distraction all season.