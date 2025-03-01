Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will be looking to rebound from a disappointing start to the MLS regular season when they visit a weakened Houston Dynamo side to complete Matchday 2 in Sunday evening.

Messi had two assists on Matchday 1, but the Herons settled for a 2-2 draw at home against New York City FC in a game that turned drastically with the 23rd-minute dismissal of Tomas Aviles.

Meanwhile, Houston surrendered an early lead in a 2-1 home defeat to FC Dallas in its first competitive match since the departures of Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Likely in part because of Houston's impressive 2024 numbers, Miami opened as high as +200 underdogs when oddsmakers first posted this match. But bettors have now made the Herons a slight road favorite as Sunday approaches.

Here is our analysis, prediction and top betting tip for Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami CF:

Houston Dynamo vs. Inter Miami Odds Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (MLS Season Pass) Houston +160 Miami +145 Draw +260 Over/Under 2.5 goals -175/+120 Odds via BetMGM

Dynamo Doubt?

It could be rebuilding time in H-Town

Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Houston made one of its most expensive signings in club history when it inked striker Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens last summer, and the acquisition of MLS veteran Nicolas Lodeiro from Orlando City SC just before the season started should provide some badly needed technical quality.

Even so, it's pretty clear this group is less talented now than at the end of 2024, even though parting with Herrera and Carrasquilla is understandable. In the former's case, Herrera was going to be turning 35 in April, and it would become increasingly risky to pay him the money it took to keep him in Houston while approaching a steeper physical decline. In Carrasquilla's case, a club-record inbound transfer fee from Pumas UNAM was too good to turn down.

But there doesn't appear to be a lot of noise in terms of bringing in any more pricey additions beyond Ponce and Lawrence Ennali. The latter looked excellent for his brief time in a Dynamo shirt after he also signed in the summer, but then tore his ACL and likely won't be back for a few more months.

Unless more reinforcements arrive, Lodeiro is going to have to prove capable of carrying a hefty share of the chance-creation burden.

That doesn't feel realistic for the soon-to-be 36-year-old. But manager Ben Olsen has a track record of getting one last virtuoso season from veterans, previously doing so with Dwayne De Rosario and Fabian Espindola at DC United , and also Herrera.

Miami's Depleted Defense

Busy early schedule leaves Miami short in the back

Inter Miami's quartet of former FC Barcelona stars — Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba — have come through a busy early season that has included two Concacaf Champions Cup matches without any major incidents.

And with five days to recover from Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup first-round series against Sporting Kansas City , this is unlikely to be a spot where manager Javier Mascherano rotates his quad much. Messi even got to rest for the latter portion of the second half on Tuesday with the outcome well in hand.

But the Herons' back line could leave them vulnerable on Sunday, especially with Aviles serving his red card suspension. Goalkeeper Drake Callender remains out, and his deputy Oscar Ustari has had some nervy moments. Center back Marcelo Weigandt was also a casualty to Miami's busy early itinerary.

Miami's opening weekend draw was really more encouraging than the score might suggest. Despite playing the final 67 minutes down a man, the Herons significantly outcreated NYCFC, and thoroughly deserved their last-gasp equalizer through MLS debutant Telasco Segovia, set up by Messi's second assist of the contest.

Our prediction and pick

For Dynamo, draw more likely than a win

While Miami has real vulnerabilities, it's hard to envision a considerably less talented Houston side being able to outscore a Messi-led attack that is still humming. In my view, that makes a Houston draw more likely than a Houston victory. And if you can take a Miami win out of the equation — a result that has now lost its betting value — then you can still make a worthwhile wager.

I won't be putting any more money on this game personally, as I picked up Miami on a draw-no-bet wager early on. But if I was going to re-invest now, it would almost certainly be on a draw, Miami-no-bet wager, available at BetMGM at +120 odds and an implied 45.5 percent probability backing a draw, against a 54.5 percent chance of a Houston win, accounting only for outcomes that aren't a Herons victory.

The Herons drew twice as many games as they lost last season, both at home and on the road. And if Miami wins, this wager pushes.

Pick: Draw, Miami no bet (+120, BetMGM)