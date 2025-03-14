Lionel Messi made his first appearance in four games on Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 35,000 in Jamaica's National Stadium in Kingston.

Not a soul left disappointed, and 20 years from now, every Jamaican may claim to have been there.

Messi entered the 53rd minute of Inter Miami CF 's 2-0 win over Cavalry FC in Leg 2 of their round-of-16 Concacaf Champions League series, ending his a two-week layoff on account of muscle fatigue.

Fourty minutes later, he gave the crowd at "The Office" everything they had been hoping for.

Messi's goal completed a 4-0 victory on aggregate, and sends Miami into a mouthwatering quarterfinal against Los Angeles FC .

But that's for later. For now, let's relish in what was a magical evening for Jamaica, Concacaf and the sport.

Ambassador Messi

The eight-time Ballon d'Or's winner's visit drew state dignitaries.

From the moment Miami arrived, this felt more like a state envoy than a soccer match. Even the simple act of getting off of the plane was an event, in an image that hearkened to that famous arrival of the Beatles in New York in 1964.

Jamaica's minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment, and Sport, Olivia “Babsy” Grange was on hand to receive the Herons at the airport.

By matchday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet were also there in the stadium for what was Messi's Jamaican Moment: Relive Inter Miami Star's Storybook Visit, Magical Conclusion .

Not everyone was caught up in the hype, however.

Time to play

Messi begins on the bench, and some wonder if he will take the field at all.

The queues outside the stadium were lengthy, and many fans had yet to take their seats by the opening whistle. Even so, there was a mighty roar when the world's No. 10 took the pitch for the first time during pregame preparations.

Eventually the historic venue lovingly referred to as "The Office" was full to the brim on a glittering Caribbean night.

However, Messi began the game on the bench, and pitch conditions had some worried he might not take the field at all.

And when Luis Suarez converted a penalty late in the first half, it appeared manager Javier Mascherano might not feel the need to send out his best player with the aggregate score firmly in their control.

Those concerns were laid to rest early in the second half, when Mascherano instead elected to insert Messi to give Suarez a deserved breather.

The manager explained his rationale afterward.

"We knew that Leo hasn't played in the last few games, so obviously we wanted him to play, but we needed to find the right moment to put him on the pitch."

Miami just had to manage the game, with their passage to the quarterfinals well in hand. But the man who has provided the world with so many magical moments over the years had one more in his pocket just before the referee's final whistle, with Santiago Morales also collaborating with an excellent pass.

Here is how it looked from field level.