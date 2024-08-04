Highlights On this week in football history, Lionel Messi sobbed at leaving Barcelona.

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United.

Erling Haaland scored on his Premier League debut for Manchester City.

On this week in football history there were some big hellos, with two big names making their introduction to their new clubs, but an even bigger goodbye, as Lionel Messi finally left Barcelona, after being with the Catalans for more than 20 years through the junior ranks to become one of the greatest players of all time. There were many tears on his departure, no less from Messi himself, who although at times appears straight-faced on the pitch, has been open to showing emotion in more recent years. It was also the week Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United and Erling Haaland made a very impressive debut for Manchester City.

Messi announces he's leaving Barcelona on Aug 5, 2021

Lionel Messi had agreed a new contract at the Nou Camp, but when the salary cap rule came in it forced the club to consider selling the Argentine. He had agreed a fifty percent pay cut to help the club comply with these rulings, but in the end, even that was insufficient.

On announcing he was leaving, Messi broke down in tears in a press conference on the 8 August 2021, as he said," I am here to say goodbye". Messi went to Barcelona aged 13 but left aged 34, admitting that he was not prepared for such a departure. This is a player who scored a staggering 672 goals in 778 games for the club between 2004 and 2021.

"It's time to say goodbye...it has been a long time, a whole life. I arrived here at 13 years of age and I cannot be more proud of what I have done and experienced in this city where I will surely return one day, that I have promised to my kids also. I want to thank all my teammates and former teammates. I have always tried to behave with humility and respect and I hope that is what stays here with people, as well as everything I had the fortune to give to the Club," he said.

PSG announce signing Aug 11, 2021

Later that week, Messi signed for Paris Saint Germain on a two year contract, joining a club who already had Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the squad. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions," said Messi. Any tears that Messi had shed days earlier after it was confirmed he was leaving Barcelona may have been softened by the £25m signing on fee he received.

Talking to the media, Messi revealed that his choice of club was influenced by Neymar, who he had played alongside to win the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015 and club manager and fellow Argentine Mauricio Pochettino. For the club, they hoped Messi's signing would help them finally win the Champions League, but that did not come to pass in Paris during Messi's time there.

Pogba signs for Man Utd - Aug 9, 2016

Paul Pogba had left Old Trafford as a teenager to join Juventus in 2012 only to come back to the club in 2016 aged 23 for more than £89m, which represented a record transfer fee at the time. Pogba arrived fresh from helping France reach the final of Euro 2016. "This is the right club for me to achieve everything I hope to," he said, with then United manager Jose Mourinho adding that the France international could be "the heart of the club" for the next decade.

The two had an infamous falling out in later years, but at the time, Pogba was hot property, having won four Serie A titles with Juventus. It was also a big moment for the Premier League, with a star joining an English club as he was about to enter his peak. Of course, we now know how it ended. All too often, critics felt Pogba was found wanting in a United shirt, despite being at the club while he was a key figure in the French side that won the 2018 World Cup.

There were still glimpses of brilliance. In 2018, Manchester City needed a win against United to seal the Premier League title and this looked likely at half-time with City two goals up. Pogba later inspired United to a masterful 3-2 comeback, with the Frenchman scoring two goals.

His re-signing sparked hope that United could once again win the title; instead, the wait continues. Pogba, meanwhile, has turned his hand to acting while serving a four-year doping ban.

Haaland's perfect debut - Aug 7, 2022

Two years ago, away at West Ham, Erling Haaland marked his Premier League debut for Manchester City by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win. Having been brought down in the box, the Norweigan stepped up to dispatch a thirty-sixth minute penalty. Then, with twenty-five minutes of the match left, he gathered a Kevin De Bruyne pass before firing home. Haaland had the opportunity for his hat trick, when he met a Jack Grealish cross with a firm header, but it went narrowly over the West Ham crossbar.

City manager Pep Guardiola was pleased. “He was really calm, he trained really well but the way he took the ball for the penalty I said ‘I like it. So direct and I think if someone is taking the ball, he would punch them in the face even though they are his mates! And that is a pretty good sign. To be so confident, I like it.” The striker would go on to score 52 goals in 53 City appearances, in a season the club won the treble.